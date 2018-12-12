K-Pop Group BTS Involved in Multiple Vehicle Crash

Mega-popular K-pop group BTS was involved in a multiple vehicle car crash in Taoyuan, Taiwan on Sunday, Dec. 9 while leaving the Taoyuan International Baseball Stadium, Billboard reports.

The band was uninjured in the accident, which was a minor pileup between three BTS tour buses and other small cars. After the incident, the group’s seven members — Jin, 26, Suga, 25, J-Hope, 24, RM, 24, Jimin, 23, V, 22, and JungKook, 21 — proceeded to their hotel.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“On their way back to the hotel after the Taiwan show, there was [a] slight collision between the artists’ cars,” Big Hit Entertainment said in a statement. “None of the members were injured and returned back to hotel safely, and there’s no changes to the upcoming schedules.”

The group had just performed the second show on their Love Yourself World Tour and was leaving the venue when the accident occurred. BTS is next scheduled to perform on Dec. 12 in Japan.

BTS has had a massive year, recently becoming the first K-pop act to receive a Grammy nomination when they were nominated for Best Recording Package for their album Love Yourself: Tear, which is nominated alongside the album’s art director, HuskyFox.

Also this month, BTS won Time magazine’s reader’s poll for Person of the Year, with the group earning nine percent of readers’ votes. (The magazine ultimately gave the Person of the Year title to The Guardians, a group of journalists who were targeted for the work they were doing.)

Along with their tour, the group is continuing its success with its concert movie “Burn the Stage: The Movie,” which has earned the biggest-ever box office haul for an event cinema release, earning $18.5 million around the world, Variety reports.

In November, BTS became the first K-pop group to ever perform at the American Music Awards, and earlier this year, they became the first K-pop act to top the Billboard 200 Chart when their album Love Yourself: Tear debuted at No. 1 in May.

Other 2018 accolades for BTS include inclusion on Time‘s 25 Most Influential People on the Internet list and the beginning of their world tour in August.

In 2019, BTS’ Love Yourself tour will continue in China and Thailand.

Photo Credit: Getty / Jun Sato