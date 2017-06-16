Jwoww’s New Photo Has Instagram Talking

Jwoww is on a hot streak posting two of her sexiest pics to date on social media this week. The Jersey Shore star took to Instagram to unleash the images that have her followers gushing over her stunning good looks.

Vibing my @honeybum “Bardot” set. Use code JENNI20 to save 20% off the entire site! #Obsessed A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jun 15, 2017 at 3:38pm PDT

The mother of two was pictured striking a pose while hanging out in her bedroom. Jwoww rocked a nude tank top that showcased her ample cleavage in addition to a pair of black leather pants that were cut high above her waist. To complete her look, Jwoww opted for a pair of chic glasses along with several jewelry accessories including a bracelet, ring, and earrings.

She shared the snap without a caption but there really were no words needed to describe this steamy image.

Only an hour after posting, a number of fans took to the comments section to express how gorgeous they thought Jwoww looked.

“This is hott! #SexSymbolStatus,” one fan wrote.

Several of Jwoww’s other adoring followers posted a string of heart-eye emojis in the comments section and left other flattering remarks like “Sexy,” and “Amazing.”

On Thursday of this week, Jwoww whipped her fans into a frenzy once again with a bedroom photo in a form-fitting ensemble.

The image shows Jennifer “Jwoww” Farley rocking a casual workout getup that features a midriff-baring crop top paired with high-waisted, skin-tight yoga pants. The brunette beauty proudly displayed her intricate, colorful tattoos on her left arm and on the inside of her right ankle. With her long locks parted down the middle and twisted into two flowing pigtail braids, Jwoww glanced away from the camera as she posed in her bedroom.

The 31-year-old reality star captioned the post: “Vibing my @honeybum ‘Bardot’ set. Use code JENNI20 to save 20% off the entire site! #Obsessed.”

A post shared by Jenni JWOWW (@jwoww) on Jun 16, 2017 at 10:24am PDT

When the MTV starlet isn’t posting sexy selfies, she frequently shares snaps of her adorable children, Meilani Alexandra Mathews and Greyson Valor Mathews.

On Friday morning, the proud mama posted a precious pic of her daughter caught mid-laugh. Jwoww captioned the snap: “Morning giggles.”