Justin Timberlake’s Apology Amid Alisha Wainwright Controversy Has Social Media Recalling Backlash to Janet Jackson’s Super Bowl Performance

The latest on Justin Timberlake‘s scandal has fans recalling the controversy surrounding his Super Bowl performance with Janet Jackson. After the “SexyBack” singer took to Instagram Wednesday to share a lengthy apology after photos surfaced of him holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright, some fans thought of how the singer once washed his hands of the infamous “Nipplegate” during the 2004 Super bowl.

The incident involved a planned stunt turning into a wardrobe malfunction that bruised Jackson’s career.

Jackson’s rep revealed that the plan wasn’t to fully expose her breast — only to partially rip her clothing to coincide with the “have you naked by the end of this song” line from their song “Rock Your Body.”

“Justin was supposed to pull away the rubber bustier to reveal a red lace bra. The garment collapsed and her breast was accidentally revealed,”her rep wrote in a statement at the time.

Fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Timberlake’s latest scandal, with many bringing back his past actions.

Imma be real w/ y’all… I don’t know how to feel about Justin Timberlake. Fr. I vividly remember him and Janet at the Superbowl, I was watching that night. I was a kid but I VIVIDLY remember the moment & the backlash Janet received after that. — Liz Lemmeseesum (@MC_TaughtMe) December 6, 2019

“Since Justin timberlake seems to be in such an apologetic mood I hear Janet Jackson still waiting ..?” One user wrote Friday.

“Wouldn’t be the first time Justin Timberlake escaped scot free & let a Black Woman suffer the consequences… Janet Jackson & Justin Timberlake Super Bowl 2004. He apologized… no career damage, but hers suffered several years. All the blame went to her,” another user commented. “She came back.”

“I’m really tired of seeing [Justin Timberlake] keep making awful decisions and then the women involved get all the heat. Brittney Spears, Janet Jackson, Alisha Wainwright. Take some accountability,” another Twitter user commented.

Timberlake broke his silence on the Wainwright photos Wednesday with a lengthy note on Instagram, apologizing to wife Jessica Biel and 4-year-old Silas.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior. I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.

“This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he ended his post.