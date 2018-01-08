Celebrity

Justin Timberlake Rapped for Supporting #TimesUp at Golden Globes, Starring in Woody Allen Movie

The internet is not happy with Justin Timberlake’s pre-Golden Globes tweet.

After posting a photo of himself and wife Jessica Biel wearing black in support of #TimesUp on both Twitter and Instagram, the singer faced serious backlash from fans for his work with director Woody Allen.

The photo faced backlash from many social media users who saw the caption and the gesture as hypocritical behavior from the singer and actor who recently starred in Allen’s latest film, Wonder Wheel.

With the rise of the Time’s Up movement, audiences criticism of Allen and those who work with him has become more prevalent.

Allen famously married his adopted daughter, Soon Yi, and was accused of sexual abuse by another adopted daughter, Dylan Farrow.

