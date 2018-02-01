Justin Timberlake Shares Behind-the-Scenes Photo From Super Bowl Rehearsals

Justin Timberlake is currently preparing to perform the halftime show for Super Bowl LII on Sunday, and the singer gave fans a sneak peek with a behind-the-scenes photo from one of his rehearsals.

In the snap, shared via Twitter Jan. 30, Timberlake stands at the 50-yard line of U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, looking away from the camera as he takes in the space around him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

He captioned the photo with a pair of hashtags, writing “Super Bowl” and “SBLII.”

While not much is known about what the star’s halftime performance will entail, there has been plenty of speculation and even a request to keep things family-friendly in the wake of Timberlake’s 2004 performance with Jackson.

On Wednesday, Timberlake’s celebrated his birthday, and the singer celebrated with a few sneak peeks of music from his upcoming album, Man of the Woods, which will be released on Feb. 2.

The musician was also hard at work on his birthday, continuing Super Bowl rehearsals, which he documented in a clip.

“[Birthday] rehearsals. Still feeling myself..? YES,” he wrote alongside a video of himself showing fans the stadium as he sang along to a new song called “Montana.”

Bday rehearsals. Still feeling myself..? YES. This is a song called MONTANA. @Pharrell @ChadHugo

Man Of The Woods. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/bhwE3IGZnL — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) February 1, 2018

Timberlake also tagged Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo, who form the production duo The Neptunes, indicating that they had a hand in the track.

He has since been sharing clips of himself singing along to several more songs from Man of the Woods, including tracks “Higher Higher,” “Wave” and “Morning Light,” which features Alicia Keys.

He’s also shared a few more Super Bowl-related clips, including one of himself stretching ahead of a rehearsal.

“[Super Bowl] rehearsals are going well…,” he wrote.

Photo Credit: magicinfoto / Shutterstock.com