Justin Timberlake Slammed for ‘Plugging’ New Movie in Apology for Alisha Wainwright Hand-Holding Photos

Not everyone was impressed with Justin Timberlake‘s public apology issued Wednesday night to his wife, Jessica Biel, and their son after photos were published of him holding hands with his Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright. Many fans and followers criticized the “Can’t Stop the Feeling” singer for unnecessarily plugging the movie in the note he shared to social media almost two weeks after photos surfaced of the pair holding hands.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar. I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he wrote.

“I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that,” he continued.

The next part of his apology is where fans scratched their heads. ‘I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he concluded.

“Lord Jesus he did NOT just plug his s—y movie!” one annoyed Instagram user wrote in the comments section of Timberlake’s post.

“Plugging the movie,” another wrote, adding a facepalm emoji.

“You probably should not have ended it with your excitement over your movie. You make this all about you. Again. You’re excitement should be over the fact that your wife hasn’t left you left,” wrote another.

“That is the most narcissistic/cheating type of sorry I’ve ever read. ‘Sorry I drank too much. Anyway back to my movie,’” added another.

“This is like Brad Pitt and Angelina when they did that movie and he cheated on Jennifer..that movie Jessica is not going to watch ..a reminder of your stupidity,” another critic added.

Others were dissatisfied with the apology in general, calling him out for saying “nothing happened.”

“‘Nothing happened’ is a lie. Holding hands and letting someone other than your partner put their hand on your thigh without asking them not to? That’s something,” the person wrote. “Something happened and you failed your wife. I hope she has good support right now.”

Another person called out the incident as cheating. “So wrong. This is cheating. And the excuse: I drank too much. My partner or myself could have wayyyy to much to drink and wouldn’t behave this way — You know how wrong it is,” the person wrote.

“Was Jessica at home taking care of your son while you were out acting a fool with your co-workers? Disappointing,” someone else said.

Last month, Timberlake and Wainwright were photographed holding hands underneath a table while sitting on an outdoor balcony at a bar in New Orleans, where they are filming their upcoming film, Palmer. Some photos showed Wainwright’s hand resting on Timberlake’s thigh, and video of the incident, published by The Sun, appeared to show Timberlake obviously intoxicated.

Wainwright’s representative had previously said that there was no validity to the speculation surrounding her and Timberlake after the photos surfaced, but Timberlake’s apology marks the first public statement from either of the two.

Timberlake has been married to Biel since 2012 and shares 4-year-old son Silas with her.