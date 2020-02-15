Justin Timberlake Shares Throwback Photo to His First Year With Jessica Biel for Valentine’s Day

Justin Timberlake marked Valentine’s Day on Friday by sharing a throwback photo with Jessica Biel, taken during their first year as a couple. The two married back in 2012 and are parents to 4-year-old son Silas. This year’s Valentine’s Day follows a dramatic winter for the two, following a scandal that erupted when Timberlake was photographed holding another actress’ hand in November.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on Feb 14, 2020 at 9:26am PST

“Throwback to our first year together. It ain’t hard to tell from my face!!! When you know, you know,” Timberlake wrote in the caption, alongside the old photo. “I love you, my funny Valentine. Every day the 14th!!! Happy Love Day, y’all!!”

Timberlake and Biel were first linked back in 2007, following his breakup with Cameron Diaz. They got engaged in December 2011 and married in October 2012 in Italy. They welcomed Silas in April 2015.

Biel marked Valentine’s Day by sharing a more recent picture that provided a rare look at Silas. “My valentines [heart] Love you guys to the [moon],” Biel wrote in the caption.

The warm Valentine’s Day posts came almost three months after Timberlake was caught holding hands with Alisha Wainwright, his co-star in the movie Palmer, outside a New Orleans bar. Timberlake made a public apology on Instagram, saying he drank too much that night and there is nothing going on between him and Wainwright.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” Timberlake wrote on Dec. 4. “A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar.”

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” the “Cry Me A River” singer continued. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.”

Since then, Biel and Timberlake have been spotted at events together, most recently The Sinner Season 3 red carpet premiere. Timberlake also released a new song called “Believe,” which appears to reference the situation.

“Justin and Jessica love one another very much and weren’t going to let this come between them, more so since Justin told Jessica he didn’t cheat, and she believes him,” a source told Entertainment Tonight late last month. “The couple has put everything past them and has moved on.”

