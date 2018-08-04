Justin Timberlake Reacts to Pink’s Concert Cancellation After She’s Spotted on the Beach

Justin Timberlake is coming to Pink‘s defense after haters criticized her for canceling a show.

The “Say Something” singer showed he has the pop star’s back on Instagram after she caught hate for being photographed “chilling” in Byron Bay, Australia, after postponing her Sydney concert due to illness.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Pink clapped back, Entertainment Tonight writes, telling fans that the photo didn’t show her doctor’s visits, “antibiotics, steroids, Vick’s nose spray, throat spray, more steroids, NyQuil, a screaming baby in the middle of the night, every night, while mom gives him warm baths and tells her daughter everything is fine.”

“What they don’t show you in this picture is me drinking water and lying down while my friends try to entertain my 7 year old who is asking me why these creepy men are surrounding us and pacing back and forth and taking pictures of her every move,” she added, before shouting out to her “real fans,” and vowing to move “onwards and upwards.”

Timberlake showed his support for his fellow artist, posting a sweet comment in which he called her “the REALEST.”

“As an artist who has had the fortune of sharing the stage twice on tour with this incomparable BADASS (once with ‘NSync and once as a solo artist), I’m here to tell you that you won’t find a harder working, more authentically talented, and more thankful for her place on that stage and her fans than this woman.”

“And NOW… as a parent on tour as well, and an artist who LOVES their fans just as much and wants to give them an unprecedented experience… AND is currently battling an injury, a sinus infection, and trying to be the DAD I want to be too?? I say HATS OFF to you, my friend,” he added. “I don’t know how Moms/Artists like you exist.”

“Go make up some fodder about somebody who’s half-assin’ it. NOT a real one. Wishing you full health and speedy recovery, Pink! Shine on, sis!!!!! — JT,” he concluded.

Live Nation announced Wednesday that Pink’s Aug. 3 show at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena had been postponed due to illness.

“P!nk is suffering from an upper respiratory infection and has received medical advice that she should not perform in order to facilitate her recovery,” the company stated via a press release.

As Pink continues her Beautiful Trauma tour in Australia, Timberlake is on his Man of the Woods tour in Europe.