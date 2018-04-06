Justin Timberlake Snaps New Photo With Super Bowl ‘Selfie Kid’

The Super Bowl selfie kid’s 15 minutes of fame has no end in sight, as the 13-year-old Ryan McKenna took another picture with Justin Timberlake on Wednesday night.

Timberlake and Ryan met after Timberlake performed at the TD Garden in Boston Wednesday, reports Page Six.

“Great time meeting [Tumberlake],” Ryan wrote.

Timberlake later liked the post. “Great finally meeting you,” the “Filthy” singer wrote.

According to CBS Boston, Ryan also met Patriots wide receiver Julian Edelman.

Ryan became a viral star during Timberlake’s performance at the Super Bowl LII halftime show in

Minnesota back in February. A few days later, he was on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, where JT called in to present him with tickets to the Boston show.

“I’ll tell you what I want to do,” Timberlake told Ryan. “I thought to myself, I really want to meet you properly, so I’m going to be coming to TD Garden on tour to play in Boston, so I’d like to invite you and your family to come and I want to meet you.”

Ryan could not believe it and began tearing up.

“Ryan, I look forward to meeting you and our second selfie together,” Timberlake added.

DeGeneres also presented Ryan with a New England Patriots VIP Experience that includes tickets to a Patriots home game and four on-field pre-game passes.

Since the Super Bowl, Ryan has been interviewed by several media outlets and was invited to the iHeartRadio Music Awards. Once there, he took even more selfies with celebrities.

Ryan lives in Scituate, Massachusetts.

“I’m a huge [Timberlake] fan and he’s my favorite singer and that was my favorite song, ‘Can’t Stop the Feeling,’” Ryan told CBS Boston after the Super Bowl. “He stopped right in my row and I threw my arm around him. It’s just surreal that I’m like everywhere and I got a picture with him.”

When asked how he felt about forever being known as the “selfie kid,” Ryan replied, “I’m just a selfie kid. I guess it’s kind of cool.”

Timberlake’s Man of the Woods tour continues in Montreal on Sunday and Monday. The U.S. leg of the tour ends on June 2 in Philadelphia. He tours Europe in the summer before returning to the U.S. on Sept. 19 in Lexington, Kentucky.

Photo credit: Instagram/Ryan McKenna