Justin Timberlake ‘Joker’ Video Goes Viral Amid Alisha Wainwright Drama

A Justin Timberlake hit song is getting the Joker dance treatment on Twitter amid controversy. A new video going viral on Twitter shows the pivotal scene where Joaquin Phoenix’s character dances down the stairs in the film. The video mashed up Timberlake’s hit song “SexyBack” with Tame Impala’s The Less I Know The Better.”

Fans of the film and the Twitter meme were amused by the new clip posted Monday, and complimented the mashup.

“Yes. Best mash up of a song 100 [percent] for sure,” one Twitter user wrote.

tame impala & justin timberlake – the less i know the better x sexy back pic.twitter.com/ewguqE20LO — Joker dancing to music (@JokerDancingg) December 3, 2019

“He rally just vibin’,” another user wrote.

Another Twitter user was not as amused, writing: “Honestly please get this out of my face.”

The new video from the “Joker dancing to music” account was posted just two days before Timberlake broke his silence on the controversy surrounding photos of himself and Palmer co-star Alisha Wainwright getting cozy in a New Orleans bar. The photos led to speculation about the state of his marriage with Jessica Biel.

“I stay away from gossip as much as I can, but for my family I feel it is important to address recent rumors that are hurting the people I love,” he wrote in a lengthy statement posted to Instagram Wednesday.

“A few weeks ago I displayed a strong lapse in judgement — but let me be clear — nothing happened between me and my costar,” Timberlake said.

“I drank way too much that night and I regret my behavior,” he added. “I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son. I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be.

“This was not that. I am incredibly proud to be working on Palmer. Looking forward to continuing to make this movie and excited for people to see it,” he concluded.

Sources had previously commented that the co-stars were spotted at the New Orleans bar while on an outing with the rest of the cast of the upcoming film. Many celebrities have spoken out about the scandal since the photos first surfaced Nov. 24.

Timberlake and Biel married in a romantic Italian ceremony in October 2012 after more than a decade together. They share 4-year-old son Silas. Wainwright’s rep also spoke out days after the photos surfaced, maintaining the photos were taken out of context.