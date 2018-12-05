Diddy ‘Forgave’ Justin Timberlake for ‘Janet Jackson Thing’ at Super Bowl

Diddy recently opened up and revealed that he “forgave” Justin Timberlake for the “Janet Jackson thing” at the 2004 Super Bowl.

“First of all, you know, I was mad at Justin,” Diddy said during an interview with Ellen DeGeneres. “You know when I performed on the Super Bowl? When Justin performed on the Super Bowl and had the Janet Jackson thing. I actually performed before him on that Super Bowl and nobody remembers.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

As many will be aware of, Diddy is referencing the infamous “wardrobe malfunction” in which one of Janet Jackson’s breasts was exposed on live television during a halftime whow performance with the former *NSYNC band member.

“I forgave him when I saw him perform at the Super Bowl this year,” Diddy went on to say of Timberlake. “And I’m so proud of him. I remember when he got the call to do the Super Bowl how excited he was. He put a lot of work into it. He really, really showed us how to put on a show. It was incredible.”

According to ET Online, Diddy previously spoke about the situation in a separate interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, saying, “It’s time to move on, and I think she’s in a great place. The world just needs to get over it.”

In an interview from back in January, Timberlake also opened up about that moment and how he “stumbled” after Jackson’s notorious Super Bowl wardrobe malfunction.

While speaking to Beats 1 host Zane Lowe, Timberlake was asked about the incident and replied, “Yeah and I stumbled through it, to be quite honest.”

“I had my wires crossed, and it’s just something that you have to look back on and go, like, ‘OK, well, you know, you can’t change what’s happened but you can move forward and learn from it,’” he continued.

Lowe asked if Timberlake and Jackson had resolved that event between the two of them, to which the “Cry Me A River” singer confirmed that they “absolutely” had.

“And I don’t know that a lot of people know that,” Timberlake added. “I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”

Being that he was on the cusp of taking the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage again in February, Timberlake assured fans and critics alike that nothing like that would happen this time around.

“It’s just one of those things were you go like, ‘Yeah, what do you want me to say? We’re not going to do that again,’” he said confidently.