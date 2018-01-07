Celebrity

Justin Timberlake Gets Backlash for Golden Globes Outfit

Justin Timberlake joined the growing group of celebrity supporters for the “Time’s Up” movement on Sunday when he posted a photo with wife Jessica Biel wearing a protest pin.

“Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot! #TimesUp #whywewearblack,” the singer and actor wrote.

But while Timberlake got some support for standing alongside the anti-sexual harassment protesters, others on social media called him out for potential hypocrisy.

Timberlake starred in the 2017 film Wonder Wheel directed by Woody Allen, a director who has been accused multiple times of sexual assault and pedophilia over the years.

