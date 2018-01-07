Justin Timberlake Gets Backlash for Golden Globes Outfit

Justin Timberlake joined the growing group of celebrity supporters for the “Time’s Up” movement on Sunday when he posted a photo with wife Jessica Biel wearing a protest pin.

“Here we come!! And DAMN, my wife is hot! #TimesUp #whywewearblack,” the singer and actor wrote.

But while Timberlake got some support for standing alongside the anti-sexual harassment protesters, others on social media called him out for potential hypocrisy.

Timberlake starred in the 2017 film Wonder Wheel directed by Woody Allen, a director who has been accused multiple times of sexual assault and pedophilia over the years.

TW// justin timberlake went on an entire monologue about how much he loved working with woody allen, A CHILD MOLESTER AND PEDOPHILE, but he’s wearing black to support the victims of sexual assault and harassment. see why this entire “protest” is essentially bullshit? — stevie nicks’ long lost daughter (@nativexicana) January 7, 2018

Justin Timberlake in the very same interview fawned about what a pleasure Woody Allen was to work with and then acted all sad about Weinstein. We don’t give a fuck if you wear black when you accumulate wealth and power for a child abusing rapist. Fuck you Justin. https://t.co/vIOpJy0KoW — Grotesque Reactionary (@spacecommunism) January 7, 2018

As Justin Timberlake starts promoting his new album make sure you ask him all the same questions about why he chose to work with Woody Allen that were asked of the women that worked with Woody Allen. pic.twitter.com/5kXNmClZbh — Sam Montgomery (@sammontgomery) January 5, 2018

.@e_entertainment hey ask justin timberlake how he’s supporting the #metoo movement when he’s in woody allen’s latest movie #eredcarpet #goldenglobes — victoria (@theblowout) January 7, 2018