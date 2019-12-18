Justin Timberlake First Photo Comes out After Alisha Wainwright Hand-Holding Photo Leaks

Justin Timberlake is back to work after a rocky weekend in the press. The “Can’t Fight the Feeling” singer was spotted holding hands and draping his arm around co-star Alisha Wainwright during an outing with the Palmer cast and crew. While sources have claimed there was nothing more to the pair’s relationship than what the images showed, Timberlake has taken a lot of heat for his behavior, being as he is married to Jessica Biel. However, he is carrying on and back to work on Palmer.

Timberlake plays the movie’s titular character and has been seen filming in Louisiana the past few weeks. Monday was no different, as was spotted by paparazzi in character.

In images that surfaced online, the 38-year-old former *NSYNC member can been seen in both his personal casual clothes and his character’s custodial attire as he enters and exits his trailer.

Palmer also stars Wainwright, hence why they know each other and were out in New Orleans with one another. However, the outing was purely friendly, multiple sources have said, including the 30-year-old actress’ representative.

“There is no validity to this speculation,” her representative told PEOPLE. “They are currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

“They’re filming a movie together and it was a group of people hanging out,” a source told E! News. “There is nothing going on between them.”

“There is absolutely nothing going on between them,” a second source told E! News in that same report. “They were out with all the cast, crew, makeup artists, and everyone was just hanging out in a social setting. They are just working together. No validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

New sources surfaced on Monday to give an update on how Timberlake and Biel are doing in light of the public scrutiny.

“They are downplaying everything and trying to laugh it off as nothing. But it was definitely inappropriate and something that would make any wife uncomfortable. He had too much to drink and got carried away.” a source told E! News. “Their marriage will survive. He feels guilty and will make it up to her. She is very good to him and he knows how lucky he is. He says it was not a big deal, they were all hanging out together and that’s the end of the story.”

Photo Credit: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images