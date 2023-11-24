Rockstar Comes out as Bisexual After Ending 13-Year Marriage

Rogue Traders singer Natalie Bassingthwaighte has revealed her new relationship with a woman. The Australian singer spoke about her new relationship during an interview with the Something To Talk About podcast. After splitting from her second husband and former Rogue Traders bandmate Cameron McGlinchey, she began dating the new girlfriend.

While considerable media attention surrounded the couple's amicable split, Bassingthwaighte explained they stayed silent. "[I got a] phone call. I'd been waiting for it to happen, but [was] trying to protect our inner sanctum for so long, trying to navigate grief and really sit in it and feel it all. It hurts, trying to navigate what the next bits look like, especially as a couple who have two children, who work together."

Unfortunately, Bassingthwaighte said she had faced an outing by the media this year. "I wanted to be able to do it in my own time and speak my truth when I was ready… Look, I get journalism. And I've been supported so much over the years. But I felt, this particular time, backed into a corner a bit.

"You know, 'Give me a quote, or we're going to print the story. We know that you're in a new relationship with a woman – we know who she is – we won't talk about that, but will you give us a quote?' I wasn't outed, but the threat was there."

Her former husband provided advice about how to overcome her fear of revealing her new same-sex relationship. "I rang Cam, and I was hysterical. And he said, 'It's OK. This is your truth, and you now have to sit in it and stand in it and own it.' So to have that support from him has been nothing short of beautiful, and I'm very grateful for it."

As described by Bassingthwaighte, her new relationship is "with a woman who makes my heart smile and makes me happy." She declined to identify her new partner publicly.

In October, news broke that Bassingthwaighte and McGlinchey had separated. Friends close to the former couple, who married in 2011, confirmed that they "quietly ended their marriage" last year and are now "working amicably to co-parent their two children." They have a daughter, Harper, 13, and a son Hendrix, 10. The Sun Herald first reported on their split in August.

It was through their work as musicians that Bassingthwaighte and McGlinchey came into contact with each other, sparking a romance shortly after joining the Australian electronic rock band Rogue Traders in 2004.

Bassingthwaighte was the group's lead singer, and McGlinchey played the drums. The group had several hits, including "Voodoo Child" and "One of My Kind." Both Bassingthwaighte and McClinchey left the group in 2008, and Bassingthwaighte pursued a solo career.

In 2011, the former couple decided to tie the knot in an intimate ceremony in Melbourne. For her big day, the singer wore a white gown adorned with a lace headpiece designed by J'Aton. In a white vintage Rolls Royce, she arrived at St Kilda's Stokehouse restaurant holding their daughter, whom they welcomed shortly after becoming engaged in 2010.