Justin Timberlake Emerging From Movie Trailer Video Leaks

Video footage of Justin Timberlake exiting his trailer on set of Palmer has surfaced, showing no sign of co-star Alisha Wainwright, who he was photographed holding hands with over the weekend while at a bar in New Orleans. The Daily Mail reported Tuesday that Timberlake and Wainwright both emerged from the same trailer on set of the film, although video footage published by Celebrity WotNot does not show Wainwright at all.

In video published by the Daily Mail, Wainwright emerges from a trailer while talking on the phone. In a separate video clip taken from a different angle, Timberlake is shown exiting the trailer, labeled “Wake Up” while Wainwright stands in the distance.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Timberlake was not wearing his wedding ring, although that is most likely because he was in costume as his character in Palmer. In the film, Timberlake plays a former college football star who returns home after a stint in prison and falls for Wainwright’s character. In the photos and videos from on set, Timberlake was dressed in character in a dark blue shirt tucked into matching pants along with a pair of tan work boots. Wainwright wore a pink cardigan over a patterned blue blouse and skinny jeans.

Although neither Timberlake nor his wife Jessica Biel have spoken publicly about the PDA-packed photos and videos of Timberlake and Wainwright, a representative for Wainwright told PEOPLE that there is “no validity to this speculation” and that she and Timberlake are “currently working on a project together. Members of the cast and crew were all together.”

A source told E! News that it was a “group of people hanging out” and that “there is nothing going on between them,” with a second source saying there is “no validity to any other rumor other than that they are filming together.”

In the photos from the Big Easy over the weekend, Timberlake and Wainwright were photographed holding hands under a table at a bar. A second photo showed Wainwright’s hand on Timberlake’s leg. Video showed Timberlake draping his arm around the actress’ waist. According to sources who spoke to The Sun, who published the photos, the two were also “chatting and drinking” at the bar around midnight.

Timberlake and Biel married in 2012 and share 4-year-old son Silas. The couple reportedly has a pre-nuptial agreement that includes a lifestyle clause that would require Timberlake to pay $500,000 in the case that he was unfaithful to Biel.