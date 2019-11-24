Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright Reportedly ‘Not Filming’ During Controversial Sighting, According to Perez Hilton

New details may have been revealed concerning Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright‘s hand-holding photos. The singer and the Raising Dion star made headlines Saturday after photos surfaced of both of them seemingly getting cozy at a New Orleans bar. The stars are currently filming the upcoming movie, Palmer, together in the Big Easy.

Blogger Perez Hilton commented on the photos on Twitter, and also dropped details related to the context of what was going on. After he implied Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel would not be happy after seeing the photos.

A fan responded that the photos were of them acting for the movie, but Hilton clarified with another tweet.

“This was not during filming,” Hilton claimed on social media.

Timberlake and Wainwright were photographed together on the balcony of New Orleans Bourbon Street bar, The Absinthe House. The photos, released by The Sun, showed Timberlake holding the actress’ hand under a table, and another shot showed Wainwright resting her hand on his leg.

The images also showed Timberlake was not wearing his wedding ring, though he might have not had it on due to his filming schedule. The publication also reported the the co-stars were seen “chatting and drinking” in the bar around midnight, and that they were chatting and laughing together.

Video published by the outlet showed Timberlake placing his arm around the actress’ waist with an eyewitness sharing that he had been drinking heavily, and leaned on a wall for support. An onlooker also told the publication the 38-year-old had also grabbed Wainwright’s hand and rested it on his knee, where she then gently started stroking his leg. At that point he then grabbed her hand with both of his and was playing with her.

Timberlake, Wainwright and Biel have not commented publicly on the controversy so far. Timberlake and his co-star are in the cast of Palmer, an upcoming film following a former football star who heads back to his hometown and serving time in prison. He becomes friends with a young boy upon his return home.

The cast also includes Ryder Allen, Jesse C. Boyd, J.D. Evermore and Lance E. Nichols. Filming for the movie reportedly started this month and is expected to wrap in December.

Wainwright rose to prominence with roles on Freeform series Shadowhunters and Netflix family drama Raising Dion.

Biel and Timberlake tied the knot in 2012 in Italy after dating for a decade. The couple shares 4-year-old son Silas.