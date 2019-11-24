Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright Are ‘Just Friends,’ Source Says Amid New Orleans Sighting

There’s nothing romantic going on between Justin Timberlake and Alisha Wainwright! The singer and the Raising Dion star made headlines Saturday after photos surfaced of them holding hands and seemingly getting cozy at a New Orleans bar. While the co-stars on the upcoming movie, Palmer, or Timberlake’s wife Jessica Biel, have not addressed the controversy yet, a source spoke out in a new report claiming the pair are just friends.

The photos, posted by The Sun, showed Timberlake and Wainwright on the balcony of the Absinthe House on Bourbon Street on Thursday, Nov. 21. Wainwright was spotted resting her hand on her co-star’s knee and they are also holding hands under a table, with the singer also appearing to not be wearing his wedding ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

A source who was reportedly at the bar with the co-stars told Us Weekly Saturday that there is nothing going on between them.

“Several cast members were there and it was just a cast gathering,” the source said. “Nothing remotely romantic is going on with Justin and Alisha. The whole cast is shooting out there and like to hang out together. They were very much in public and nothing inappropriate was happening.”

A video posted by The Sun showed Timberlake putting his arm around Wainwright’s waist. He appeared to have been drinking heavily and looked unsteady on his feet as he leaned on a wall for support.

A person who was at the bar told the British outlet that Timberlake grabbed Wainwright’s hand and rested it on his knee, and she started gently stroking his leg. Then he grabbed her hand with both of his and started playing with her hands.

Timberlake and Biel tied the knot in a romantic Italian ceremony in October 2012. They share son Silas, 4. The couple were first romantically linked in January 2007, after Timberlake split from Cameron Diaz. They split in February 2011, but then rekindled their romance that July and announced their engagement in December.

“It’s like once you find that person, it’s like a baptism, where you’re like, ‘I can’t go back,’ you know what I mean?” he told Entertainment Tonight of Biel just last month. “Like, I don’t, I can’t go back, so, which is what fatherhood’s like too.”

Timberlake and Wainwright are in New Orleans filming Palmer, an upcoming film about a former football star who returns home after spending time prison. The film also stars Ryder Allen, Jesse C. Boyd, J.D. Evermore and Lance E. Nichols.