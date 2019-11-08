Justin Theroux Reaches out to Ex Jennifer Aniston With Heartwarming Instagram Post

Justin Theroux is reaching out to ex-wife Jennifer Aniston with a dog adoption plea. The Lady and the Tramp actor took to Instagram to find a home for a couple of rescue dogs he and his rescue dog Kuma met at the Ventura County Animal Services this week.

Revealing that he paid for four dogs’ adoption fees at the shelter, he told the story of Kuma’s rescue beginnings in hopes that someone would find it in their heart to adopt Zumo, Shotti, Stella and a still nameless puppy.

“KUMA used to be JUST like them… without a forever home. SO!!! She DEMANDED that we do something! At the very least, she made sure it was easy to adopt them,” Theroux wrote.

“ALL of their adoption fees have been paid… Now ALL they need is an amazing Human who is committed to taking care of them. It sounds like a lot, but you’ll soon see… once rescued, they take care of you.”

He shared individual photos of all four dogs, then tagged Aniston as well as Selena Gomez as potential adopters.

“Yep, now that you’re on here, your (sic) gonna get this a lot too,” he wrote after tagging Aniston, referencing her recent (and impressive) arrival to the social media platform.

The couple recently said goodbye to their dog Dolly, which Theroux revealed on Instagram over the summer, which could be a reason why he’s asking Aniston to adopt one of the dogs from the shelter.

At press time, Aniston did not appear to have responded to Theroux’s tag, although plenty of his followers loved his idea.

“Rescues are some of thee most grateful, faithful, loving dogs anyone will ever own. I’ve had several. I think this is pretty awesome,” one Instagram user wrote.

“You are such a good man and you two make a great team,” another said, referencing Theroux and Kuma.

“You absolutely beautiful human,” another said.

“Thank you Kuma and Justin. Watching out for those sweet souls that have nobody yet,” someone else replied.

“Hope your platform provides them all with a beautiful forever home,” another wrote.

Theroux and Aniston have remained friendly following their 2017 divorce, which was finalized this year. Two years after tying the knot in 2015, they told the Associated Press in a joint statement that “In an effort to reduce any further speculation, we have decided to announce our separation.”

“This decision was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year. We are two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple, but look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” they said.

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” they added. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”