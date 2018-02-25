Justin Theroux’s Neighbor Says Jennifer Aniston ‘Hated’ Living in Husband’s ‘Crummy’ NYC Apartment

Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux broke news on Feb. 15 that the two had split, leaving many of Aniston’s fans with questions as to why things didn’t work out.

According to one of the former couple’s neighbors though, part of the reason was where they lived.

Norman Resnicow of New York City spoke with TMZ on Saturday, saying that the two were supposedly living in a lousy apartment inside the city that Theroux liked but Aniston hated, causing a rift between the two.

“Jen’s always been nice to him and he feels sorry for her, because he believes Justin tried to force her to like his NYC pad and then bailed on her because she didn’t,” TMZ reported in an interview with Resnicow.

“Everyone knows Jennifer hated the place,” he said. “[Theroux] is acting crummy to her like he did to me.”

It’s worth noting that Resnicow is currently in a legal battle with Theroux, claiming that leaks from the actor’s apartment had seeped into his ceiling on the floor below, causing water damage and producing mold so dangerous that he has been forced to take medication for being exposed to it.

Once the story broke a rep reached out to TMZ to try and disprove the story.

“Resnicow’s bizarre comments might carry more weight had he ever actually met Jen or toured Justin’s apartment, neither of which has ever happened,” the rep said.

Plenty of other questions have been swirling about the two’s break-up, including whether or not they were actually legally married.

The two said their wedding vows at a ceremony in August 2015, but according to TMZ there’s no proof of a marriage license in the Los Angeles County records.

Aniston’s publicist, who noticeably never used the word divorce in their announcement, released a statement about the split to the Associated Press “in an effort to reduce any further speculation.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” publicist Stephen Huvane said. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The two had reportedly been living separate lives long before the split, with Theroux going so far as to only living in the guest house of their Los Angeles mansion.

“When Justin was in Los Angeles and staying with Jen, he would typically spend most of his time in the guest house of the mansion,,” a source told Us Weekly. “He would play music, hang out and, in the final months of their marriage, would end up sleeping in the guest house.”