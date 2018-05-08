Justin Theroux Makes First Red Carpet Appearance Since Jennifer Aniston Split at Met Gala

Justin Theroux made his first red carpet appearance since his split from Jennifer Aniston at the 2018 Met Gala on Monday in New York.

Justin Theroux Attends Met Gala Solo Nearly Three Months After Split from Jennifer Aniston https://t.co/A8gfaOkz2A pic.twitter.com/5oqv99kjIJ — Diva Diaries (@divadiaries1) May 8, 2018

The 46-year-old Theroux sported a beard and a simple black suit. He wore a white shirt without a tie.

This was the first time Theroux walked the red carpet since February, when he and Aniston announced their split.

According to Entertainment Tonight, the Leftovers star did attend the after-party at the New York premiere for A Quiet Place to support his friend, director and star John Krasinski, early last month. However, he did not walk the red carpet before the screening.

This was the third time Theroux attended the Met Gala, but his first time in eight years. Aniston has never appeared at the event.

Back on Feb. 15, Theroux and Aniston said they were ending their two-year marriage. They got engaged in 2012 and finally married in August 2015. In the statement, they said the split “was mutual and lovingly made at the end of last year.”

“Normally we would do this privately, but given that the gossip industry cannot resist an opportunity to speculate and invent, we wanted to convey the truth directly,” the statement, released by Aniston’s publicist Stephen Huvane, read. “Whatever else is printed about us that is not directly from us, is someone else’s fictional narrative. Above all, we are determined to maintain the deep respect and love that we have for one another.”

The two stars “look forward to continuing our cherished friendship,” the statement concluded.

Since the split, the two almost bumped into each other at a birthday party for Jimmy Kimmel’s 1-year-old son in April. However, Theroux reportedly left the party just before Aniston arrived.

“Since her split from Justin, Jen is doing fine,” a source told PEOPLE in March. “Justin has moved on with his life in N.Y.C.” while “Jen still enjoys hers in L.A.”

In March, a source close to Theroux said the actor is focused on staying in shape and returned to the low-key lifestyle he loves.

“When he was with Jen they took cars everywhere, which he hated,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “Even in the cold weather, Justin’s been biking everywhere. He’s totally back in his element now.”

Theroux is “making a point to get out every day and to see friends” and is “dining with friends regularly.”

Theroux recently starred in Netflix’s Mute with Paul Rudd and Alexander Skarsgard. He also co-stars in Maniac, an upcoming comedy slated to premiere on Netflix this year. The show also stars Jonah Hill and Emma Stone.