Justin Bieber Shows off New, Massive Tattoo Following Mustache Drama

Justin Bieber has been sporting a new accessory as of late, a divisive mustache, and on Thursday, showed off yet another addition to his look debuting a new tattoo on his Instagram Story. In a shirtless bathroom selfie, the “Sorry” singer alerted fans to the fact that he now has a laurel wreath tattooed around his neck.

The 25-year-old was first seen with his new ink on Thursday when he was photographed on his way to the Dogpound gym in West Hollywood, the laurel wreath visible above the collar of his white tank top and below his mustache. The laurel wreath dates back to Ancient Greece and Ancient Rome and is a symbol of victory.

The new addition is just one of the Canadian star’s numerous tattoos, which cover his arms and torso and include an eagle, a lion, a tiger, a bear, Roman numerals, a crown, praying hands, roses and the words “Son of God.”

Also on Thursday, Bieber used his Instagram feed to issue a message to his mustache-haters, posting a black-and-white selfie with the caption, “MY STASH MY LIFE DEAL WITH IT HAHA.” His wife, Hailey Baldwin, is clearly a fan of the look and commented, “cute buggggggg,” while Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, wrote, “Young tom selleck” along with a laughing emoji.

Bieber is currently preparing to release his fifth studio album, Changes, which was preceded by lead single “Yummy” this month. The album will be released on Feb. 14 and in May, Bieber will embark on his Changes Tour. He also released the first two episodes of his YouTube documentary series, Seasons, which gives fans an inside look at his life.

“I think what’s been challenging over the years is a lot of the times I’d make music, and it would be for me,” Bieber said in Episode 1 of his upcoming music. “When the focus and the goal is about yourself, you kind of tend to lose your purpose in that. I think the older I get, the more I realize that I’m not utilizing my gift, I feel, for the right reasons. This isn’t about me, it’s about helping someone who’s going through whatever they’re going through, and being able to talk about that thing, I think that’s a really cool way to look at what I do.”

