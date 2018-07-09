Justin Bieber’s Romantic Connections Through the Years

Ever since skyrocketing to worldwide fame in 2008, Justin Bieber has always seemed to have a romantic interest on his arm. Since his early years as a teen-heartthrob to the present, in which he is an award-winning musician, Bieber’s dating life has been a veritable who’s who of Hollywood stardom. From longtime love Selena Gomez (including her feud concerning his fling Sofia Richie) to new fiancée, Hailey Baldwin, check out the pop music icon’s long, complicated and star-studded dating history.

Caitlin Beadles

Caitlin Beadles & Justin Bieber pic.twitter.com/V0AWO4N17M — Best pics Justin (@picsjdbieber) November 23, 2017

In the first of many similar meet-cutes to come, Bieber met Caitlin Beadles at church in 2009 when he moved to Atlanta, Georgia from Ontario. While reportedly not serious, their relationship fizzled out when his touring schedule became too hectic. His song, “Never Let You Go” is said to be about their relationship.

Jessica Jarrell

Bieber and his My World tourmate Jessica Jarrell struck up what looked like a relationship in 2010 when the two held hands and sang his song “Overboard” onstage together, getting dangerously close to sharing a kiss — despite 15-year-old Bieber insisting that the two were just friends.

Selena Gomez

Perhaps Bieber’s most well-known girlfriend, Selena Gomez and Bieber started dating in 2011 after starting out as friends. After more than a year of being seen together on red carpets and vacations, they split in November 2012 amid cheating and jealousy rumors.

Later, in September 2014, they reunited but split up again in October. It’s unclear how long exactly their on-again-off-again relationship continued, but they feuded on Instagram when Bieber starting dating Sofia Richie in 2016.

In November 2017, Bieber and Gomez reunited, even traveling to Jamaica to attend Bieber’s dad’s wedding together. They reportedly broke up again in March 2018 amid reports that Gomez’s mom wasn’t Bieber’s biggest fan.

Miranda Kerr

Romance rumors flew around Bieber and Victoria’s Secret model Miranda Kerr after the two allegedly exchanged flirty text messages and kisses on the cheek after the 2012 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Orlando Bloom, Kerr’s then-husband, was not happy, leading to a feud that eventually culminated in a fistfight between him and Bieber years later. Bloom and Kerr split up in 2013.

Barbara Palvin

full offense, justin bieber and barbara palvin would’ve been the best and hottest couple ever existed. there, i said it pic.twitter.com/3OSkGfmfGC — ㅤㅤً (@fentysconfident) February 15, 2018

After meeting Barbara Palvin at that same Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Bieber and model Barbara Palin were seen together at the Broadway musical The Lion King in 2013. Gomez retweeted a photo of Bieber and Palvin, who denied any relationship rumors and said that she and Bieber were just friends.

They were seen again in May 2014.

Chantel Jeffries

#JustinBieber Justin Bieber Hooking Up With Chantel Jeffries? – See His Flirty Throwback I… pic.twitter.com/xWtDChko4O — Justin bieber (@justinbiliever9) February 12, 2017

Model Chantel Jeffries was present for Bieber’s Miami DUI arrest in January 2014, sparking rumors of a casual romance. It fizzled out, however, and they briefly reunited in July 2016 when photos surfaced of them hanging out after one of his concerts at New York City’s Madison Square Garden. The two reportedly saw The Secret Life of Pets together at a movie theater.

Jayde Pierce

Did Jayde Pierce totally throw shade at Justin Bieber?! https://t.co/DUdFgVcnSt pic.twitter.com/EDsiaNc1xp — J-14 Magazine (@J14Magazine) November 11, 2015

Spotted together for the first time in May 2015, the “Sorry” singer and British model never confirmed or denied that they were more than friends. But they were seen out and about together frequently, including the time they vacationed together in Bora Bora. Some fans believe Bieber’s single, “Love Yourself,” which many assume is about Gomez, is actually about Pierce.

Kourtney Kardashian

Justin Bieber & Kourtney Kardashian Sneaking Around: Their Hookups In Secret Love Den – Hollywood Life https://t.co/jh0UH9MiSQ pic.twitter.com/NoBVyiIbcU — Justin Bieber News (@JBieber_NewsUK) March 22, 2017

While a romantic interest has never been confirmed, rumors flew that Bieber and Kourtney Kardashian were hooking up after she had split from longtime boyfriend Scott Disick, with whom she shares three kids and nearly 10 years of history. Kardashian and Bieber were spotted hanging out together at various clubs throughout December 2015.

Hailey Baldwin

Hailey Baldwin and Bieber dated from 2015 to 2016, with the model even accompanying Bieber on his family vacation to Anguilla. After they split in 2016, Bieber reportedly reached out to Baldwin while he was back with Gomez at the end of 2017, and they rekindled their romance in June 2018, months after he’d split from Gomez.

Weeks later, after less than a month back together, Bieber popped the question to Baldwin at a resort in the Bahamas.

Sofia Richie

Justin Bieber and Sofia Richie split after six weeks together https://t.co/Pbbq9j1z6G pic.twitter.com/MzUJifo5c6 — People (@people) September 19, 2016

Shortly after his first romance with Baldwin, Bieber and model Sofia Richie (daughter of Lionel Richie) posted photos of each other on their social media accounts in August 2016 and even traveled to Japan and Mexico together.

Early on in their relationship, Bieber asked his fans to stop harassing Richie, which is what prompted the Instagram drama between him and Gomez. Richie and Bieber dated until September when Bieber broke things off.