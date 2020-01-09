Justin Bieber Reportedly Revealed to Have Been Battling Lyme Disease

Justin Bieber is set to reveal a struggle with Lyme disease in his upcoming YouTube series, Justin Bieber: Seasons, TMZ reported Wednesday. The outlet reported that over the past few years, Bieber’s “condition went undiagnosed” as doctors “struggled to figure out what was wrong with him, but couldn’t put their finger on it until late last year,” and that the new series will feature the singer and those close to him discussing the “scary symptoms” he was struggling with privately.

Bieber has been suspected as possibly dealing with a health issue, having been spotted in October wearing an IV tube in his arm, which was likely medicine used to treat his condition. According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, symptoms include fever, headache, fatigue,and a characteristic skin rash, and if left untreated, can spread to joints, the heart and the nervous system.

The “Yummy” singer, 25, has been famously private about his life after acting out in his late teens and early 20s. But his relationship with now-wife Hailey Bieber was a stabilizing force in his life, he explained in a February 2019 Vogue profile.

“It’s been so hard for me to trust people,” he said of his early fame. “I’ve struggled with the feeling that people are using me or aren’t really there for me, and that writers are looking to get something out of me and then use it against me. One of the big things for me is trusting myself. I’ve made some bad decisions personally, and in relationships. Those mistakes have affected my confidence in my judgment. It’s been difficult for me even to trust Hailey.”

“I’m the emotionally unstable one,” he continued of his role in his relationship. “I struggle with finding peace. I just feel like I care so much and I want things to be so good and I want people to like me. Hailey’s very logical and structured, which I need. I’;ve always wanted security—with my dad being gone sometimes when I was a kid, with being on the road. With the lifestyle I live, everything is so uncertain. I need one thing that’s certain. And that is my baby boo.”

Justin Bieber: Seasons premieres Jan. 27 on YouTube.

Photo credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images