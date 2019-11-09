Justin Bieber Courts Outrage With His Opinion of Popeyes Chicken Sandwich

Popeye’s Chicken has brought back their sandwich for another go, pushing against long lines and dwindling supplies for a second round. This time has been highlighted by excitement after its return on Sunday, followed by high strangeness that includes a fatal stabbing over the sandwich. Now we’ve got another celebrity opinion on the sandwich, and it’s not a good one.

Justin Bieber posted his thoughts to Instagram on Thursday about the chicken creation, coming to the conclusion that the sandwich isn’t worth the hype it has received.

“All this hype on the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, let me see what we got here,” Bieber said in his Instagram Story. “It’s good but it’s not worth the hype.”

This is likely the biggest name to dislike the sandwich to this point. Several famous names posted their own thoughts on the sandwich, including Megan Thee Stallion doing a dance while eating hers on Instagram.

While the chicken sandwich wasn’t blowing him away, Bieber did like one thing Popeye’s served according to PEOPLE.

“Sweet tea’s bangin’ though,” the pop star added.

Despite Bieber’s opinion, no one can deny the popularity of Popeye’s chicken sandwich. The initial debut was in August, including an entertaining feud with rival chains Chick-fil-A and Wendy’s over their sandwiches. From there, word quickly spread around the internet through social media posts, viral videos and just random people getting their taste of the sandwich.

The return made a point of happening on a Sunday, a marketing jab at Chick-fil-A’s closed Sunday policy, and it led to some funny reactions from those willing to line up.

“Let’s just say, hypothetically, I’m waiting outside a [Popeyes] for them to open and sell me a sandwich.” one fan wrote. “Is this acceptable behavior for a Sunday?”

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson may have had the funniest reaction to the sandwich, crediting it with his helping to heal his injured eye.

“The eye is great,” Watson said discussing his health. “I’ll tell you the key. The key was the Popeye’s spicy chicken sandwiches that I ate this week. That helped the eye.”

The popularity and attention from celebrities online led to the sandwich selling out across the nation, something that may be repeating for some customers. Some Popeye’s locations have even started to limit the number of sandwiches purchased to two per customer.

Despite this, the current return is reportedly supposed to be permanent according to PEOPLE. Maybe Bieber will give it a second chance.