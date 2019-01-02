Justin Bieber’s New Face Tattoo Revealed

Justin Bieber entered the new year with some new ink.

On Tuesday, celebrity tattoo artist Jonathan “JonBoy” Valena revealed a new photo of the singer’s latest face tattoo – the word “grace” written in cursive just above his right eyebrow.

While JonBoy has worked with Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin in the past, as well as a number of other A-listers, it is currently not known who takes credit for inking the design onto Bieber.

“2018 was a lot of work for me. Both in tattooing and inner work I thought I would never have to face,” Valena captioned the shot. “So many times wanting to give up asking God to take me home. But then I’m reminded what my purpose in this world is through people like you who get tattooed by me and share your life of struggles, anxieties, lost love ones, memories and victories through these little tattoos that have some of the biggest meaning behind them.”

“Thank you. Thank you to my clients who have become some of my best friends. I love you all! Gods grace is sufficient in our weakness and it is by Gods love we here for 2019,” he concluded.

Bieber’s new ink was first teased back in November when celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang revealed to Page Six that both he and Baldwin had sealed their marriage with more than just rings and a kiss.

“They each got a tattoo,” said Bang Bang, whose real name is Keith McCurdy. “Justin’s tattoo is on his face, and I haven’t seen any photos of it — so he’s doing a good job of laying low.”

“It’s really thin and delicate,” he added. “And [it’s] also not a traditional couples’ tattoo…I don’t want to give away what it is until press gets a hold of it.”

So far, Baldwin, who married the “Sorry” singer in October, has kept mum about her alleged tattoo, though she sported a grand total of 19 tattoos as of April, something that she revealed during an interview with The Cut.

“I’m running out of spots to put little ones,” she said, adding that “eventually when I have kids one day, I want to get my kids’ names and then I want to have the spots for that.”

Just like his wife, Bieber isn’t a newbie to tattoos. The singer already boasts an array of tattoos decorating his skin that numbers somewhere in the range of 60. Along with a massive torso tattoo, Bieber also sports another face tattoo of a cross near his left eye.