See Justin Bieber’s New $50K Grill

Justin Bieber has a brand-new accessory, with the singer showing off a seriously blinged-out grill in a new Instagram picture posted the week. The pop star appears to be laying out in the sun, with his shirtless state allowing him to show off his myriad tattoos and his slightly open mouth showing a diamond grill on his lower teeth.

TMZ reports that the piece was made by Los Angeles-area jeweler Gold Teeth God and cost around $50,000. The photo also shows Bieber rocking a new eyebrow piercing, which probably hurt. The 25-year-old got his new piercing when he and wife Hailey Baldwin visited Ancient Adornments in West Hollywood on Sunday.

Fans were incredibly divided by the whole situation, with some expressing their admiration for pretty much anything the Canadian singer does.

“Oh okay baby lookin good,” wrote one, with a second comment reading, “Wow Justin….cant believe you finally did it. It looks good.”

Others weren’t exactly thrilled with his new look.

“Justin changed,” one comment read along with a crying emoji.

“I wish he still was cute like he was when he was 18, 19,” mused one fan. “Now he looks like he’s on drugs and doesn’t shower.”

One person simply wrote, “Take a shower.”

“Blah blah no one care just make some music,” another comment read.

When Bieber isn’t showing off his diamonds, he’s reportedly been in the studio working on new music, news the fan quoted above would likely be happy to hear. The star recently tweeted that he had joined the Chinese social media app Weibo, adding that some “good music” is on the way.

For all my fans in China I just wanted to say that I am super excited to be on Weibo. Look forward to sharing more. Some good music coming. pic.twitter.com/eTVXnKqyrJ — Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) July 24, 2019

Bieber had previously explained that he would not be releasing new music of his own until he fully focused on his mental health.

“I read a lot of messages saying you want an album,” he wrote on Instagram in March. “I realized and as you guys probably saw I was unhappy last tour and I don’t deserve that and you don’t deserve that, you pay money to come and have a lively energetic fun light concert and I was unable emotionally to give you that near the end of the tour. I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep rooted issues that I have as most of us have, so that I don’t fall apart, so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be.”

“Music is very important to me but Nothing comes before my family and my health,” he continued. “I will come with a kick ass album ASAP, my swag is undeniable and my drive is indescribable his love is supernatural his grace is that reliable…. the top is where I reside period whether I make music or not the king said so. but I will come with a vengeance believe that.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Gotham