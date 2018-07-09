Justin Bieber May Have Selected Hailey Baldwin Engagement Ring Because of Blake Lively

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are reportedly engaged, and much has been made of the huge diamond the 21-year-old model is now wearing on her ring finger.

According to the Internet, Bieber may have taken inspiration from another well-known celebrity ring, with fans unearthing a 2012 tweet in which Baldwin had gushed over Blake Lively‘s sparkler from husband Ryan Reynolds.

“If my ring isn’t as big as Blake Lively’s I don’t want to get married,” read a message retweeted by Baldwin.

In photos shared by TMZ, Baldwin has been wearing her new bling in the Bahamas, where she is currently vacationing with Bieber.

Lively received her 12-carat ring, seen below, from Reynolds ahead of their 2012 wedding. The stunning piece is a light pink oval cut diamond set in rose gold with pavé diamonds around the band from Lively’s go-to jeweler Lorraine Schwartz.

Speaking to British Vogue in 2015, Lively called the ring her “most treasured possession.”

“My most treasured possession is my engagement ring made by my dear friend Lorraine Schwartz, because of the love and meaning it symbolizes,” she said. “No, I didn’t have any hand in its design – I married a gentleman.”

Upon closer inspection, it’s clear Lively and Baldwin’s rings share plenty of similarities, from the huge oval-cut center stone to the diamond-encrusted band. In addition, Lively often wears a second diamond band on her finger, making the bauble seem almost identical to the snaps taken of Baldwin’s new hardware.

Based on reports, Bieber’s proposal to Baldwin wasn’t a surprise to those close to the couple, so it makes sense that the singer put a good deal of thought into his fiancée’s ring. While we likely won’t know whether Baldwin’s admiration of Lively’s ring influenced her own accessory, it’s definitely a possibility.

Lively’s ring is estimated to be worth around $2 million, so if that’s anything to go by, Bieber likely shelled out a pretty penny for his betrothed’s new bling.

The “Sorry” singer reportedly proposed to Baldwin at a restaurant in the Bahamas on Saturday, with the singer’s security telling everyone to put their phones away because “something special was about to happen,” TMZ reports.

Bieber reportedly proposed in front of everyone, with Baldwin accepting.

“Justin decided to propose to Hailey in front of a group of people in the Bahamas, but had been planning to ask her for a couple weeks now,” a source told Entertainment Tonight. “The ring is gorgeous and Hailey is over the moon with joy. The two can’t stop telling their friends and family how excited they are for their journey together. The two have always had a great bond, and it is stronger now than ever.”

The couple rekindled their relationship about one month ago after previously dating in 2016.

Photo Credit: Getty / Gotham