Justin Bieber Involved in Car Accident

Justin Bieber was involved in a car accident in Los Angeles on Friday night.

TMZ reports that the “Love Yourself” singer was rear-ended while driving in his G-Class in the West Hollywood area around 9 p.m.

Bieber’s vehicle suffered minor damaged to its rear, but the range Rover that smashed into it looks pretty rough. The hood has been dented in, the grill is busted up and the bumper also received some damages. A video from the scene, which can be seen above, also shows liquid spewing out of the car’s front end.

The outlet reports no injuries were sustained in the crash.

Officers responded to the scene due to an OnStar alert from one of the cars involved. However, a police report was not filed at the scene. Bieber and the other driver simply exchanged insurance information.

As paparazzi photos from the scene show, Bieber seemed to be rather friendly with the other driver, despite being smacked by the Range Rover. He is shown walking back to the other car and flashing a thumbs up while checking on the other driver.

No one was with the 24-year-old pop star at the time of the crash.

Bieber has been keeping a lower profile as of late as he continues to work on his upcoming album.

The singer even skipped the Grammys ceremony to continue work on his upcoming album, which does not have a title yet. He apparently plans to skip out on any and all award ceremonies until the project is complete.

Bieber is up for Record of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the Grammys for his remix of Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s “Despacito.” Those were three of the Record Academy’s highest honors, so it is a big odd for Bieber to miss out three possible high-profile wins.

Bieber also skipped the Grammys in 2017, but that absence had a deeper meaning behind it.

The pop star reportedly “doesn’t think the Grammys are relevant or representative, especially when it comes to young singers,” according to TMZ.

Outside of music, he has been spending less Selena Gomez as of late. He was instead been linked to Baskin Champion, who the sister of Patrick Schwarzenegger’s girlfriend Abby Champion.