Justin Bieber Calls Tom Cruise ‘Scared’ If He Doesn’t Accept His UFC Fight Challenge

In a perplexing twist to the already-bizarre news story of Justin Bieber challenging Tom Cruise to a UFC fight, Bieber said that Cruise is “scared” if he doesn’t accept his challenge.

“I wanna challenge Tom Cruise to a fight in the octagon,” the 25-year-old singer tweeted on Sunday, referencing the UFC Octagon, the organization’s famed arena that features a plastic-coated fence surrounding all eight sides. “Tom if you dont take this fight your [sic] scared and you will never live it down. Who is willing to put on the fight? [Dana White] ?”

It’s unclear why Bieber is challenged Cruise specifically, although the veteran actor is known for his athletic skill, as he often completes his own dangerous stunts on film sets.

As one can imagine, Bieber’s tweet quickly gained steam on the internet, with UFC champion Conor McGregor to chime in with his own two cents, offering to host the fight.

“If Tom Cruise is man enough to accept this challenge, McGregor Sports and Entertainment will host the bout. Does Cruise have the sprouts to fight, like he does in the movies? Stay tuned to find out!” McGregor tweeted.

McGregor, 30, then called on Mark Wahlberg to a fight of his own.

“I challenge Mark Wahlberg on the very same card. Back when mark wahlberg was marky mark, I’d’ve still slapped the ears off him and took my ufc shares back,” he tweeted.

Bieber’s tweet illicit plenty of confused responses, including one from online sports betting company Odds Shark, which responded to his tweet with, “We don’t like your odds, Justin.”

Mixed martial artist Bobby Nash wrote, “You’re calling out a 56 year old man lol.”

Boxer Oscar De La Hoya offered up his combat sport promotional firm, Golden Boy Promotions, to help get the fight going. “I got you,” he responded, tagging the company.

Riverdale star Cole Sprouse jokingly attempted to correct Bieber’s incorrect grammar, writing, “Yor*.”

Plenty of perplexed fans responded with head-scratching GIFs and memes.

Tom Cruise is almost 60, were there no 80 year olds to pick a fight with? And BTW he’d still kick your *ss. — Bruno Amato (@BrunoAmato_1) June 10, 2019