Justin Bieber ‘Addressing Things He Needs to’ Amid Mental Health Struggles

Justin Bieber is reportedly “addressing things he needs to,” amid his ongoing mental health struggles.

A source close to the singer told PEOPLE that, while the pop star has been candid about his issues with depression in the past, “he hasn’t recently gone into the specifics of what’s going on with him, because he’s in a no-win situation.”

“For the first time in a long time, he is really addressing the things he needs to address,” the source went on to say. “And just because he’s not standing on the mountaintop saying, ‘I take this specific medication’ doesn’t mean that he isn’t thoughtfully figuring things out.”

The insider went on to praise Bieber’s wife Hailey Baldwin, who has stuck by his side through all his ups and downs lately.

“Justin has an incredible support system,” the source said. “Hailey is his biggest supporter. She is there for him in a way that you wouldn’t expect from a newlywed. She understands him deeply, and is 100 percent ready to help him. He realizes how blessed he is to have her.”

Earlier this month, Bieber shared a post on Instagram where he spoke openly about his current state-of-mind.

“Just wanted to keep you guys updated a little bit hopefully what I’m going through will resonate with you guys. Been struggling a lot. Just feeling super disconnected and weird,” he wrote in the post that also included a photo of the “Love Yourself” singer praying with his manager Scooter Braun and rapper Kanye West.

“I always bounce back so I’m not worried just wanted to reach out and ask for your [sic] guys to pray for me. God is faithful and ur prayers really work thanks .. the most human season I’ve ever been in facing my stuff head on,” wrote Bieber.

“It was a big step for him to do that,” the source told PEOPLE shortly after the post made headlines. “He was a little nervous about being public, but he also knows that his road to improvement comes with this level of honesty.”

“Of course he is willing to take medication if he needs it,” the source continued, “but he also knows that taking care of his body and his soul and his spirit will help him in the long run.”