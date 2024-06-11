Justin Baldoni Hospitalized for Infection

Justin Baldoni is recovering after being hospitalized with an infection. The Jane the Virgin alum, 40, shared the news of his recent health crisis on Monday, June 10, revealing that he had been admitted to St. John's Hospital for a week for his condition.

The actor didn't share many details of what landed him in the hospital or his current prognosis but did share the reason for his initial admittance. "Nothing like an infection and a week at the hospital to put everything into perspective," Baldoni began in his post on Instagram. "God is so good. On the mend and feeling grateful."

The It Ends With Us star continued on to express gratitude to the hospital staff as well as to his loved ones. "Thank you to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at St. John's. Your dedication and compassion were extraordinary," he wrote. "To the friends and family who knew I was here-thank you for your prayers, visits, and for cheering me up." He concluded his post with a special message for his wife Emily, 39. "And to my wife, my soulmate – who is so stubborn she wouldn't leave my side and slept on a bench... I love the s- out of you. Forever," he noted.

Alongside Baldoni's health update, the actor shared several photos of his time at the hospital with his wife of a decade and their children, 6-year-old son Maxwell and 8-year-old daughter Maiya. In the first photo, Baldoni's kids lie in bed cuddled up next to their dad, with Emily taking their place in another similar photo featuring the happy couple smiling while in the hospital bed together. Maxwell and Maiya can be seen taking their dad out for a hospital walk with his IV drip in yet another photo, and Maiya snuggles up to her dad in the final photo of the post.

Baldoni stars alongside Blake Lively in the upcoming summer blockbuster It Ends With Us, which is an adaptation of Colleen Hoover's 2016 book. It Ends With Us tells the story of Lily Bloom (Lively), who "overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business." Along the way, she begins a tumultuous relationship with a neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid (Baldoni).