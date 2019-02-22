Jussie Smollett’s Mugshot Released

Actor Jussie Smollett‘s mugshot has been released following his surrender to police on charges of filing a false police report.

In the photo, the Empire star is wearing a black coat, with what appears to be a black and white shirt underneath.

Smollett has been “charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report,” and turned himself into authorities on Thursday morning.

NEW: Chicago police have released a mugshot of Jussie Smollett, who is in police custody. The “Empire” actor was charged with disorderly conduct for filing a false police report //t.co/U6eQrzQ7O2 pic.twitter.com/AL46Uv1Oa6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 21, 2019

In January, Smollett claimed that he had been assaulted by two men who beat him and left him with a noose around his neck. Police began an investigation and determined there were two persons of interest seen on security camera footage from the area on the night of the alleged assault.

Police eventually identified the men as brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo. When brought in for questioning, the two claimed that Smollett had paid them to be involved.

“Empire actor Jussie Smollett took advantage of the pain and anger of racism to promote his career.” Chicago Police Chief Eddie Johnson said. “Why would anyone, especially an African American man, use the symbolism of a noose to make false accusations?” //t.co/MfyQuQi1uf pic.twitter.com/SZXL5Hka0c — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 21, 2019

Speculation that the assault has been a hoax emerged weeks ago, with Smollett aggressively denying that he had created the entire thing to get notoriety.

“As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying,” a previous statement form Smollett’s lawyer read.

“When we discovered the actual motive, quite frankly, it pissed everybody off,” Chicago police chief admitted, adding his department had to invest lots of “valuable resources” during the investigation //t.co/MfyQuQi1uf pic.twitter.com/KoBUqwoQOI — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 21, 2019

During a press conference on the case and Smollett’s arrest, Chicago police stated that they believed his motive for faking the assault was due to him being unhappy with his salary on Empire.

“When we discovered the actual motive, quite frankly, it pissed everybody off,” the Chicago police chief stated.

Smollett’s attorneys do not appear to have provided comments regarding his arrest at this time.

