Jussie Smollett’s Family Reacts to Actor’s Case Being Dismissed

Empire star Jussie Smollett’s family has reacted to the actor’s alleged hoax attack case being dismissed.

Following the news that all 16 felony counts of lying to police that Smollett was charged with had been dropped, The Wrap published a joint statement from the actor’s family.

“Our son and brother is an innocent man whose name and character has been unjustly smeared. Jussie is a son, a brother, a partner, a champion for human rights, and a genuine soul who would never be capable of what he was falsely accused of. He was the victim of an assault and then falsely blamed for his own attack. This morning truth has prevailed and he has been vindicated. All charges have been dismissed and his record expunged (cleared),” Smollett’s family said in the statement.

“The painful incidents we’ve witnessed him endure over the past 7 weeks have been heartbreaking and unjust to say the least. While many were quick to rush to judgement before hearing the actual truth, we are grateful that the truth about Jussie has come to light. We look forward to bringing the real perpetrators to justice. We thank God and our village for standing by us during this trying time,” the statement continued.

Jussie Smollett: “I’ve been truthful and consistent on every single level since day one…This has been an incredibly difficult time, honestly one of the worst of my entire life” https://t.co/kNQqMavks3 pic.twitter.com/j8JakzSF4X — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 26, 2019

Smollett’s lawyers also issued a statement on the new development, explaining the details and reaffirming their client’s claims of innocence.

“Today, all criminal charges against Jussie Smollett were dropped and his record has been wiped clean of the filing of this tragic complaint against him. Jussie was attacked by 2 people he was unable to identify on January 29th. He was a victim who was vilified and made to appear as a perpetrator as a result of false and inappropriate remarks made to the public, causing an inappropriate rush to judgment,” the statement from Smollett’s laywers read.

“Jussie and many others were hurt by these unfair and unwarranted actions. This entire situation is a reminder that there should never be an attempt to prove a case in the court of public opinion. That is wrong. It is a reminder that a victim, in this case Jussie, deserves dignity and respect. Dismissal of charges against the victim in this case was the only just result,” the statement concluded.