Jussie Smollett: ‘Empire’ Star Enters Court in Style Ahead of Hearing

Jussie Smollett was all business as he walked into court on Tuesday.

Smollett has kept a low profile since he was arrested for allegedly filing a false police report last month. On Tuesday, his attorney Mark Geragos was needed in a Cook County Courthouse to file paperwork allowing him to represent Smollett in the state of Illinois. While Smollett did not need to be with Geragos, he walked straight-backed past the TMZ cameras on the scene.

Insiders told the outlet that Smollett wanted to be in court to show that he is taking an active part in his own criminal defense. He also wanted to let the world know that he is not backing down or hiding in the face of these allegations.

The actor still kept a pair of big reflective sunglasses on, however. He also wore a knee-length coat buttoned up to the collar, and a pair of black gloves. Underneath, he appeared to be wearing a suit and tie.

Geragos and Smollett will return to court in earnest on Thursday. Based on the papers filed on Tuesday, Geragos will be allowed to represent his client. He also reportedly asked that the judge allow cameras in the courtroom, and the judge complied, meaning the public will continue to see updates on Smollett’s case.

Smollett was indicted on 16 counts last week — one for each allegedly false statement he gave police in interviews. At the time, Geragos was horrified, telling reporters that this overkill represented everything wrong with the accusations against Smollett.

“The fact of an indictment was not unexpected,” he said. “We knew that there is no way they would expose their evidence to a public airing and subject their witnesses to cross-examination. What is unexpected, however, is the prosecutorial overkill in charging 16 separate counts against Jussie.”

“This redundant and vindictive indictment is nothing more than a desperate attempt to make headlines in order to distract from the internal investigation launched to investigate the outrageous leaking of false information by the Chicago Police Department and the shameless and illegal invasion of Jussie’s privacy in tampering with his medical records,” he went on.

“Jussie adamantly maintains his innocence even if law enforcement has robbed him of that presumption,” Geragos finished.

While the accusation against Smollett for allegedly staging a hate crime against himself shocked the world, ongoing reports show that it could be more complicated than it seemed. The Chicago Police Department is under fire for going after Smollett, especially as the Osundairo brothers’ lawyer claims that they have been misrepresented in the case.

Smollett is due back in court on Thurday to begin his proceedings.