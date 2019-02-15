Jussie Smollett Attack: 2 Potential Suspects Arrested

Two potential suspects in the apparent hate-crime attack on Empire actor Jussie Smollett have been arrested.

According to the Associated Press, Chicago P.D. spokesman Anthony Guglielmi revealed exclusively to the news outlet that authorities had taken two Nigerian brothers into custody for questioning related to suspicions they may have been connected to the assault.

The outlet also went on to note that police were informed that one of the brothers worked on Empire. Police obtained a search warrant for the men’s apartment, but have not divulged what they discovered.

Additionally, Guglielmi also recently spoke out about claims that Smollett’s attack never actually happened, stating that detectives have not determined that to be accurate.

Media reports anout the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/iSO5YFv452 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 15, 2019

“Media reports [about] the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted [ABC Chicago] to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate,” he stated in a tweet.

Earlier in the week, Guglielmi revealed that police had identified the two men seen in surveillance footage from the area where the attack took place on the night in question, and were actively seeking them for questioning.

Through s meticulous investigation, #ChicahoPolice detectives have identified the persons of interest in the area of the alleged attack of the Empire cast member. These individuals are not yet suspects but were in area of concern and are being questioned. Investigation continues. pic.twitter.com/tmy2jNvww5 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 14, 2019

Smollet provided a statement to Essence and addressed the attack, as well as his state of mind and physical health after the fact.

“Let me start by saying that I’m OK,” the actor said. “My body is strong but my soul is stronger. More importantly I want to say thank you. The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.”

“I am working with authorities and have been 100 percent factual and consistent on every level. Despite my frustrations and deep concern with certain inaccuracies and misrepresentations that have been spread, I still believe that justice will be served,” Smollett added.

“As my family stated, these types of cowardly attacks are happening to my sisters, brothers and non-gender conforming siblings daily. I am not and should not be looked upon as an isolated incident. We will talk soon and I will address all details of this horrific incident, but I need a moment to process,” he also said. “Most importantly, during times of trauma, grief and pain, there is still a responsibility to lead with love. It’s all I know. And that can’t be kicked out of me.”

Smollett concluded his statement, “With Love, respect & honor… Jussie.”