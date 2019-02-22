Jussie Smollett Allegedly Rehearsed Attack With Associates

Ahead of his arrest, Jussie Smollett was alleged to have rehearsed the hoax attack with his associates, before carrying it out.

According to a past report from TMZ, police sources reportedly told the outlet that the accomplices — brothers Abel and Ola Osundairo — stated to authorities that they practiced how things would go.

The two men allegedly said they joined Smollett for scouting a location, and then later went through the set-up the way Smollett planned it.

What’s happening with Jussie Smollett is devastating. We still don’t know everything and we shouldn’t rush to judgment, but this is a setback on so many fronts – race, homophobia… it’s a tragedy beyond words in our community. pic.twitter.com/guoJbUXFml — Van Jones (@VanJones68) February 21, 2019

In a press conference on Thursday, police informed news and media outlets that Smollett had turned himself in after being charged with a felony count of filing a false police report.

Smollett’s bail has been set at $100,000, and he is said to be required to surrender his passport to authorities.

At this time, there is no word on if he will be fired from his TV series Empire, but FOX Entertainment and 20th Century Fox Television have issued a joint statement on the matter, saying, “We understand the seriousness of this matter and we respect the legal process. We are evaluating the situation and we are considering our options.”

Smollett’s legal team has not issued a new statement in wake of the actor’s arrest, but they had fervently defended him against hoax accusations when speculation first surfaced.

“As a victim of a hate crime who has cooperated with the police investigation, Jussie Smollett is angered and devastated by recent reports that the perpetrators are individuals he is familiar with. He has now been further victimized by claims attributed to these alleged perpetrators that Jussie played a role in his own attack. Nothing is further from the truth and anyone claiming otherwise is lying,” a past statement from Smollett’s attorney read.

ASA Ressa Lanier reads bond proffer to the press. Says Abel O knew #JussieSmollett provided #Smollett with “Molly” prior to the attack. Claims Smollett told Abel he “wanted to stage an attack” asking his brother Ola to help. pic.twitter.com/oxACqtkqpv — Rafer Weigel (@RaferWeigel) February 21, 2019

If convicted of the crime for which he is accused, Smollet could potentially face anywhere from one to three years behind bars.