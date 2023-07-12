Jury Makes Decision Over Legality of Will Found in Aretha Franklin's Couch

Jurors have ruled Aretha Franklin's 2014 will valid after it was found in her home following her death in 2018. CNN reported that, after one hour of deliberations, a jury at Oakland County Probate Court decided Tuesday that a document found in the couch of the star's home acted as the estate's record since the signed will shows the star's intent. The decision that supports the 2014 handwritten document rules in favor of her two sons, Kecalf and Edward Franklin. Ted White II, Franklin's son, argued that a handwritten will discovered in a cabinet in 2010 that favors him should control her estate. Kecalf and Edward Franklin argued that her 2014 should govern. In both documents, it is stated that the sons would receive income from music and copyright. However, in the 2014 document, Ted's name is not listed as the executor of the estate, but rather Kecalf is listed. Since the document is now valid, Kecalf and Franklin's grandchildren will receive Franklin's home in Bloomfield Hills, which is worth more than $1 million, as well as her cars.

If the jury ruled that neither document was valid under a Michigan state law, Franklin's assets would have been evenly distributed between her sons. Franklin's oldest son, Clarence Franklin, who has mental illness, is under legal guardianship and has reached a settlement for an undisclosed percentage of the estate. As a result, he did not pick sides during the legal battle. Under Michigan state law, if the jury ruled neither document valid, Franklin's assets would have been equally divided between her sons. Franklin's oldest son, Clarence Franklin, is under legal guardianship and has settled for an undisclosed percentage of the estate. Consequently, he did not choose sides during the legal battle. It has been reported that in March, a public accounting record showed the estate had $3.9 million in income and $900,000 in legal fees during the previous 12-month period. Cash and real estate made up the bulk of the assets at $4.1 million, and the singer's creative works and intellectual property were valued at $1.

The 2014 will found in the couch of Aretha Franklin's home -- following her death in 2018 -- has been deemed valid by a jury.https://t.co/Amoh7KNFbV — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) July 11, 2023

Initially, Sabrina Owens, Franklin's niece and the person who found the wills served as Franklin's representative, but she resigned over family conflict. As a result of the dispute, Nicholas E. Papasifakis, a Michigan estate attorney, now holds the position and has taken no sides. Unless a business manager makes the decision, other issues, such as tribute concerts or biopics, like Respect starring Jennifer Hudson, will require the whole family's approval. Franklin passed away at the age of 76 following a battle with pancreatic cancer on Aug. 16, 2018.