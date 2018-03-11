‘Modern Family’ Star Julie Bowen Requests Husband’s Finances for Divorce Proceedings

Julie Bowen wants to know everything about her estranged husband’s finances following their split.

The Modern Family star, who reportedly makes $500,000 per episode, is seeking financial records from her soon-to-be-ex Scott Phillips.

Bowen is looking for records related to any bank bank accounts in his, according to court documents obtained by The Blast. She is also reportedly after any records related to any money he either made or paid out.

Bowen filed for divorce in early February after 13 years of marriage. Bowen and the real estate investor married in September 2004 and share three sons, Oliver, 10 and twins John and Gustav, 8. Speculation that their 13-year marriage was in trouble began surfacing after Bowen had attended the Emmys alone on the couple’s anniversary.

The pair had last been seen together in September 2016 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 47th Annual Gala Vanguard Awards, where Bowen commented on how she and Phillips would never split.

“We watch all these people get married and split up and go, ‘Wait, did they get married after us or before us?’ We outlast all these people. The answer: We’re too tired to do anything else,” she said in an interview with Us Weekly. “At first I loved my husband and then I loved the kids and now I love our family. When I see my husband with my kids, it makes me so happy. When I see my kids all sitting down at the table together, I’m like, ‘This is awesome. We did this!’”

News that the couple were splitting first surfaced in early February, and just a week later, Bowen was spotted sporting an “I’m celebrating” pin while visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, California with her three sons.

Bowen — whose acting career began in 1992 and included roles on television series like Ed, Boston Legal and Lost — has most recently appeared in the hit ABC comedy Modern Family. The series, in which Bowen portrays mother of three Claire Dunphy, debuted in 2009. It is set to end after its tenth season.

The role earned her six Primetime Emmy Nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series six times, winning the award in 2011 and 2012. Bowen was visibly pregnant while shooting the original pilot for Modern Family.