Julie Bowen Wears ‘I’m Celebrating’ Pin at Disneyland After Splitting From Husband

Just a week after splitting from her husband, Modern Family star Julie Bowen wore an “I’m celebrating” pin while at Disneyland.

Visiting Disneyland in Anaheim, California with her three sons – Oliver, 10, and 8-year-old twins John and Gustav – the actress was seen sporting a pin that read “I’m celebrating,” the Daily Mail reports. She also attended “The Happiest Place in the World” sans wedding ring.

The pin and absent wedding ring come just a week after Bowen and her husband, real estate investor Scott Phillips, split after 13 years of marriage. The couple had married in 2004, but speculation that their marriage was in trouble recently began surfacing.

The pair had last been seen together in September 2016 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 47th Annual Gala Vanguard Awards, where Bowen commented on how she and Phillips would never split.

“We watch all these people get married and split up and go, ‘Wait, did they get married after us or before us?’ We outlast all these people. The answer: We’re too tired to do anything else,” she said in an interview with Us Weekly. “At first I loved my husband and then I loved the kids and now I love our family. When I see my husband with my kids, it makes me so happy. When I see my kids all sitting down at the table together, I’m like, ‘This is awesome. We did this!’”

The comment came shortly after the rumors first began surfacing that their marriage was in turmoil due to the fact that Bowen had attended the Emmys alone on the couple’s anniversary.

Bowen — whose acting career began in 1992 and included roles on television series like Ed, Boston Legal and Lost — has most recently appeared in the hit ABC comedy Modern Family. The series, in which Bowen portrays mother of three Claire Dunphy, debuted in 2009. It is set to end after its tenth season.