‘Modern Family’ Actress Julie Bowen and Husband Split

Modern Family actress Julie Bowen and her husband Scott Phillips have split after 13 years of marriage, according to PEOPLE.

The actress married the real estate investor in 2004, and share three sons: Oliver, 10 and twins Gustav and John, 8.

The duo was last scene on the red carpet together in September 2016 at the Los Angeles LGBT Center’s 47th Anniversary Gala Vanguard Awards.

In a cruel twist of irony, Bowen commented on how the two would never split that night.

“We watch all these people get married and split up and go, ‘Wait, did they get married after us or before us?’” Bowen said in an interview with Us Weekly. “We outlast all these people. The answer: We’re too tired to do anything else!”

“At first I loved my husband and then I loved the kids and now I love our family,” she continued. “When I see my husband with my kids, it makes me so happy. When I see my kids all sitting down at the table together, I’m like, ‘This is awesome. We did this!’”

Bowen joked in a separate interview with PEOPLE in 2016 that she only remembered the first three years of their marriage before they had children.

“Honestly I only remember up until we had the kids,” Bowen said. “Then you’re like, ‘What?’ Twelve years. We’ve had children for nine. So I remember the first three years, the rest of it is like a blackout.”

Bowen started her acting career back in 1992, earning fame in television roles on Ed, Boston Legal, Lost and Modern Family and acted in successful films such as Happy Gilmore, Multiplicity, Joe Somebody and Horrible Bosses.

She’s been on Modern Family since the hit ABC comedy started in 2009 as mother Claire Dunphy.

The role earned her six Primetime Emmy Nominations for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series six times, winning the award in 2011 and 2012. Bowen was visibly pregnant while shooting the original pilot for Modern Family.