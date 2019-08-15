Julianne Hough Speaks out After Sexuality Reveal: ‘You Don’t Have to Label or Define Anything’

Former Dancing With the Stars judge Julianne Hough recently came out to the public admitting that she’s “not straight” but the 31-year-old is defending herself saying “you don’t have to label” anything.

“I was really honest just about the fact that love is love … and that’s just my message that I wanna share with the world is that you don’t have to label or define anything, love is love,” the star said in an interview with Access.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Hough admitted that she’s not bothered one bit by what people think of her recent reveal saying, “I don’t find it frustrating. I know my truth and I know the energy behind whatever I said and what was put out there. People will define or label anything in this world and everything in this world, so I’m not mad at people who do that. It is what it is!”

“The energy behind it is that, love is love. And that’s what I believe. That’s it! Like, it’s actually less complicated than everybody’s making it. It’s just, love is love.”

Despite the fact that Hough isn’t straight, she still walked down the aisle to say “I do” to her husband Brooks Laich. At first, he was shocked when she opened up her truth to him.

“I [told him], ‘You know I’m not straight, right?’ And he was like, ‘I’m sorry, what?’” the America’s Got Talent judge said. “I was like, ‘I’m not. But I choose to be with you.’”

“I think there’s safety with my husband now that I’m unpacking all of this, and there’s no fear of voicing things that I’ve been afraid to admit or that I’ve had shame or guilt about because of what I’ve been told or how I was raised.”

After her big reveal, the NHL player went to social media to share his thoughts on how his wife handled the situation, giving her nothing but praise.

“So proud of my wife @juleshough for the woman she is, and her courage to share her journey of trials and triumphs!” he wrote on Instagram. “You can learn more about it below, and join the movement she is creating surround personal transformation and growth! Love you so much babe!”