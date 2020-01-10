Julianne Hough Reportedly Living ‘No Limits, No Rule’ Mantra ‘Doesn’t Vibe With Being a Wife’

Reports are currently circulating about the status of Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich‘s marriage, and a new source is claiming to PEOPLE that Hough’s personal evolution since her 2017 marriage has in turn transformed her priorities.

“Julianne wants to become a new age, free-spirit, no boundaries guru, and she is living her life by this sort of ‘no limits, no rules’ mantra, and that doesn’t vibe with being a wife,” the source said.

“It’s still complicated because she loves Brooks and she always will — she just thinks she is a completely different person than she was when she married him,” they continued. “She’s had a total awakening and transformation, and it’s ongoing, and she isn’t able or interested in going back to who she was.”

According to the source, Hough has made “real and deep changes” and “has no interest in going backwards.”

“Brooks can only change but so much to try to keep her,” they said. “She’s spreading her wings now and no one, not Brooks or anyone, can really tie her down at this point.”

The insider added that the former Dancing With the Stars pro “really does hope” that Laich “will remain in her life in some way.”

“He’s always been her biggest fan and has been willing to back her up in anything she wanted to do,” the source said.

Hough and Laich began dating in 2014, which, according to the insider, was “a time when [Hough] really had so much confusion in so many other areas of her life.”

“And suddenly here was this guy willing to be her rock, to be her support no matter what, and that was just what she needed,” they continued. “But since then, she’s started to get more clarity on other parts of her life.”

E! News reported on Jan. 8 that the two are going through a change in their relationship two years after their outdoor wedding in Idaho.

“They have been spending time apart but are not ready to share what’s going on between them,” a source said. “They don’t even really know what to call it. There’s a ton of love and emotion there and they are going through something very personal.”

“She’s been very private about this time in her life and is not making any kind of official announcement,” the source added of Hough. “She is honoring her work commitments, as is he, and it’s kept them apart. But things have definitely changed in their relationship.”

