Julianne Hough and Husband Brooks Laich Open up About Sex Life: ‘Most Open and Raw We’ve Ever Been’

Dancing With the Stars pro, Julianne Hough and her NHL star husband, Brooks Laich might have tied the knot almost two years ago this summer, but the couple is continuing to keep the spark alive and getting candid about their sex life.

Recently, Laich had his wife, Hough on his podcast How Men Think to discuss a conversation the two shared about sex that really spoke to him.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I was like, ‘What you just said was so eloquent and beautiful that everybody needs to hear it,” he told PEOPLE about his wife and their private conversation. “It can’t just stay between you and I. So she comes on for the episode, and we open up about intimacy in our lives, and sex, and it’s absolutely incredible. It’s the most open and raw we’ve ever been, and I just hope people take stuff from that interview and apply it to their relationship.”

The 36-year-old athlete says he was “blown away” by his wife’s views on this topic and truly felt the need to have her on to share it with everyone listening.

Something he pointed out is that the 31-year-old wasn’t afraid to be vulnerable regarding this topic.

“We have never been so specific, detailed and open about exactly what goes on in our relationship and our respective thoughts and approaches to intimacy and sex,” Laich said. “We give people our exact specifics, how we create intimacy, why it’s important to us and open up about our sex life.”

This is saying a lot because the couple has already taken a step in that direction not long ago when they came forward to share Hough’s battle with Endometriosis and her process with in vitro fertalization in an attempt to conceive their first child together.

“My wife and I want to have children in our future, and going through IVF was a decision we made to increase the [odds] of that happening,” he said. “I wish people would perceive it [that way instead of with] shame or guilt.”

Laich said that even though they’ve been through quite a bit together already, they’re still learning about each other.

“We have amazing discussions at home, but this was another discussion of learning, growth and understanding of each other,” he said after she appeared on his podcast. “This is an area in my life that I want to learn more, and my wife is vastly more evolved in this area. For her to come on and share … it was just so powerful.”

“The first thing I always remember is that my wife is my best friend in the world,” the athlete said while explaining they’re more in love than ever. “I want more for her than I ever want for anybody else, and that includes myself. So if she’s having success or she loves something, I want to support that as much as possible because I want my best friend in the world to have the greatest life.”

He mentioned that he feels like he’s “found my person” and that he’s trying to keep “the big picture in mind at all points” while they grow in their marriage.