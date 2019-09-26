Julianne Hough and Brother Derek to Headline NBC Holiday Special

Julianne Hough and her brother Derek Hough are hitting the road again for a holiday special with NBC. The Emmy-award winning siblings are set to star in their production called Holidays with the Houghs that will be executive produced by Corin Nelson, Ashley Edens-Shaffer and the Hough siblings. Universal Television Alternative Studio and Curly One Productions will also have their hands in the special. The production is anticipated to last for one hour and includes musical and dance performances, on top of adding their own flavor on holiday classics.

“Derek and Julianne are incredibly talented siblings who continue to dazzle audiences with their remarkable performances,” Doug Vaughan, executive vice president of specials at NBC Entertainment said of the choreographers according to Deadline.com.

Celebrity friends of the brother and sister will stop by for appearances along the way including top recording artists and comedy sketches.

Hough just wrapped her first season as a judge on America’s Got Talent, while Derek still judges World of Dance and is also known for being a six-time Dancing with the Stars champion.

While staying busy with work, lately, Hough has come to her defense after revealing that she’s “not straight.”

“I don’t find it frustrating,” she told Women’s Health, “I know my truth and I know the energy behind whatever I said and what was put out there. People will define or label anything in this world and everything in this world, so I’m not mad at people who do that. It is what it is!”

“The energy behind it is that, love is love,” she added. “And that’s what I believe. That’s it. Like, it’s actually less complicated that everybody’s making it. It’s just, love is love.”

Despite not being straight, she is married to NHL star Brooks Laich and the two have been very candid over the last two years regarding their relationship, including their sex life.

“I was like, ‘What you just said was so eloquent and beautiful that everybody needs to hear it,” he said to PEOPLE about his wife and their private conversation discussing sex. “It can’t just stay between you and I. So she comes on for the episode, and we open up about intimacy in our lives, and sex, and it’s absolutely incredible. It’s the most open and raw we’ve ever been, and I just hope people take stuff from that interview and apply it to their relationship.”