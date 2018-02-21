Julianne Hough Gushes Over ‘Hottie’ Shirtless Husband in Instagram Snap

Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich once again proved to be the fittest newlyweds in Hollywood with their latest fun snaps for fans.

The former Dancing With the Stars judge shared footage from her sunny day walk in Los Angeles on Sunday alongside Laich, her brother Derek Hough and their dogs.

As the couple went on their midday hike, things apparently got a little too hot as they stripped off their shirts, Hough sporting a plunging black sports bra and Laich opting to go skins.

Hough shared photos from the adventurous family outing, including a photo of her “hottie” husband while they were resting near a tree.

The photo showed Laich, a player for the Los Angeles Kings, sporting a defined six-pack, shorts and sunglasses while Hough made a kissy face in front of him.

“Ok hottie,” the 29-year-old wrote on the photo alongside a fire emoji.

In the snaps, Hough also showed off her new red locks, which she first debuted on Valentine’s Day.

“I have never felt more like ME than I do right now!” Hough wrote on Instagram to reveal her drastic change. “I feel more feminine and alive and I love it!”

Hough and Laich’s active weekend stroll isn’t surprising as the couple is candid about their commitment to healthy living, working out and eating healthy.

The Footloose actress told PopCulture.com last year that their mutual love for fitness — and a unique pact they made early in their relationship — has allowed them to keep up their intense training routines after settling into the comforts of marriage.

“When I first met Brooks, he told me that we both need to protect the things that are important to us, and we both sat down and thought about it and asked ourselves, ‘What are the things that I need to protect that I would eventually get resentful over?’” Hough said.

For her, it was her commitment to being active and the time for mental reflection she required when working out that couldn’t be compromised. Ironically, he felt the same way.

“We have different times that we like to do it and different situations, but his was like ‘I have to work out after every hockey game and I don’t wanna feel bad that you’re waiting for me but that’s really important to me,’” Hough said.

The couple recognizes their needs individually and supports each other as they sneak away for those hour-long workouts when they can fit them in. And on some occasions, Hough said it’s a treat to get active with Laich for a weekend hike or fitness class together.

But for Hough, the need to work out isn’t just a requirement to stay fit for her entertainment jobs; she says it’s a necessity to help her function properly.

“It’s not a vanity thing. It’s important to me because it gives me my time and it’s helping me be clear and clear-headed and be the best version of myself so that I can give love to Brooks or my family or friends or my future children,” the dancer said. “It’s just prioritizing what’s important to you and really protecting that.”

From the looks of their latest enviable walk through the hills of LA, it looks like they’ve been keeping up their active lifestyle commitments just fine.

Photo Credit: Instagram / @juleshough