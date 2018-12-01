Julia Roberts Teases Fans With Kardashian-Inspired Photo

Julia Roberts recently joined Instagram and only has 3 million followers. But to help boost the Oscar-winner into the social media stratosphere, Ellen DeGeneres came up with the perfect solution — a photo showing off Kardashian-esque cleavage.

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show this week, DeGeneres showed Roberts how it is done.

“Do I have to pose nude?” Roberts asked.

“Well… ultimately, yes,” DeGeneres joked.

DeGeneres later changed the on-set background to a beach, because people love Instagram photos from vacation. Then, DeGeneres had her assistants bring out a set of fake breasts with a pink string bikini top, just like what one of the Kardashian sisters would wear.

“You are going to thank me for this,” DeGeneres told her.

“Are you sure?” an uncomfortable Roberts asked.

“Do you want followers or not?”

“I guess I’m supposed to want followers, but right now, I’m not sure,” Roberts replied as DeGeneres’ staffers put a robe around her.

Then, DeGeneres explained that photos of food are big on Instagram, so Martha Stewart brought out a pie.

“You know, I have a strange feeling that I’m losing followers as I stand here,” Roberts quipped.

Next up was a photo of Roberts in school, because Throwback Thursday is also a must-do for all big Instagram pages.

DeGeneres then brought out Roberts’ My Best Friend’s Wedding and Homecoming co-star Dermot Mulroney out to take one more photo.

Roberts did post one of the photos from the DeGeneres sketch on her Instagram page. She shared one with Mulroney. It also shows one of her “boobs” hanging out from the dress.

“#FBF Faux Boob Friday,” Roberts wrote in the caption, along with a shrugging emoji.

Roberts might have been nervous about losing followers, but she did gain at least 300,000 followers Friday afternoon.

Roberts has only posted 79 photos on Instagram since joining on June 26. That day, she shared a photo of herself sitting in the share while wearing a shirt with “Love” written on it. Since then, she has shared several intimate photos, including several on-set throwback images from her legendary career.

Roberts, who has an Oscar for starring in 2000’s Erin Brokovich, will next be seen on the big screen in Peter Hedges’ Ben Is Back, which co-stars Lucas Hedges as a teenage boy struggling with drug addiction who arrives home on Christmas Eve. The cast also includes Courtney B. Vance and Kathryn Newton.

You can also catch Roberts in her first television series, Amazon’s acclaimed Homecoming, based on Eli Horowitz and Micah Bloomberg’s podcast.

Photo credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images