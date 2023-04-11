Judy Farrell: Cause of Death Released After 'M*A*S*H' Star's Passing

Judy Farrell, who was best known for her role as Nurse Able on M*A*S*H, died of complications from a recent stroke. Her son Michael confirmed Farrell's cause of death to TMZ, revealing that his mother suffered a stroke in late March and was hospitalized. According to Michael, the actress remained conscious following the stroke and was able to squeeze her loved ones' hands while hospitalized, though she was not able to speak. Nine days after suffering the medical emergency, Farrell died at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center on Sunday, April 2 at the age of 84.

Born in Quapaw, Oklahoma on March 1, 1938, Farrell broke into o the entertainment industry as an actress in 1969 when she was featured on two episodes of Judd for the Defense. She went on to land her breakout role as Nurse Able in M*A*S*H just a few years later in 1976. She appeared in eight episodes of the hit series, which ran for 11 seasons on CBS from 1972 to 1983 and also starred Alan Alda as Captain Benjamin "Hawkeye" Pierce and Farrell's first husband Mike Farrell, whom she divorced in 1983, after joining the cast as Captain B.J. Hunnicutt. Among the episodes Farrell appeared in was the series finale "Goodbye, Farewell, and Amen," a two-and-a-half-hour episode that drew more than 105 million viewers and a 60.2 rating/77 share, per Deadline. It was the most-watched television broadcast in American history from 1983 to 2010.

"Judy was a most beautiful woman – inside and out. We grew up together," Farrell's M*A*S*H costar Loretta Swit, who played Major Margaret "Hot Lips" Houlihan, told Fox News Digital. "She was family. This has been a painful loss, but we will always have the beauty of her memory. Rest in peace, Nurse Able."

In addition to M*A*S*H, Farrell also appeared in Judd For The Defense, Get Smart, The Interns, Medical Center, The Rookies, Emergency!, and The Partridge Family throughout the '60s and '70s. In the '80s she had guest roles on Benson and Fame. Her most recent role was in the 2006 comedy film Long-Term Relationship. Farrell was also a TV writer, having written for projects including Port Charles, Fame, and The Kid from Nowhere.

After divorcing Mike, Farrell married Joe Bratcher in 1985. In addition to Batcher, Farrell is survived by her two children with Mike, Michael and Erin.