Michael Lerner, 'Barton Fink' and 'Elf' Actor, Dead at 81

Michael Lerner, the actor well-known for his roles in movies like Elf and Godzilla, and who received an Oscar nomination for his role in Ethan Coen's 1991 film Barton Fink, has died. Lerner passed away Saturday evening, his nephew and The Goldbergs actor Sam Lerner confirmed. A cause of death was not disclosed.

Sam confirmed his uncle's death in a tribute shared to Instagram Sunday afternoon, informing his followers, "we lost a legend last night." Sam went on to reflect on the impact Lerner had on his life, writing, "it's hard to put into words how brilliant my uncle Michael was, and how influential he was to me. His stories always inspired me and made me fall in love with acting. He was the coolest, most confident, talented guy, and the fact that he was my blood will always make me feel special. Everyone that knows him knows how insane he was- in the best way."

"I'm so lucky I got to spend so much time with him, and we're all lucky we can continue to watch his work for the rest of time," Sam, who did not provide further details, concluded. "RIP Michael, enjoy your unlimited Cuban cigars, comfy chairs, and endless movie marathon."

Born June 22, 1941 in Brooklyn, New York, per Variety, Lerner began to pursue acting with work at the American Conservatory Theater in San Francisco in the late '60s. He found supporting roles in M*A*S*H, The Rockford Files, Starsky & Hutch, and more throughout the '70s and '80s before becoming a familiar face for moviegoers in the '90s. He starred in films including Newsies, Blank Check, No Escape, and Celebrity, and was well-known for his appearance as New York leader deemed Mayor Ebert in Roland Emmerich's 1998 film Godzilla. He was perhaps best known, however, for his role as movie mogul Jack Lipnick in the Coen brothers' period thriller Barton Fink. The role earned Lerner a nod at the Academy Awards in the Best Supporting Actor category. He was also well-known for appearing as James Caan's publishing company exec in the 2003 holiday comedy Elf opposite Will Ferrell.

Lerner's other credits include starring as Cher's father in the television adaptation of Clueless, a recurring role as Sidney Greene on Glee, and a stint on the revival of the Broadway musical Funny Girl, where he shared screen time with Lea Michele. Lerner is survived by his brother, Ken, and his nephew, Sam.