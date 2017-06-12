Watch: Duggar Sisters Excitedly Freak out Over Joy-Anna Duggar’s First Kiss

Joy-Anna Duggar’s big day is finally here on Counting On and her family is super excited!

In a sneak peek at tonight’s season premiere, the Duggar sisters eagerly prep for 19-year-old Joy-Anna’s wedding to Austin Forsyth.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Being here in the bridal suite while all the girls are getting ready, definitely takes me back to my wedding day,” said Jessa (Duggar) Seewald. “It makes me reminisce about all the sweet memories just hours before my own wedding. I know the excitement that Joy is experiencing right now; the anticipation. It’s a big, big day.”

“Joy is just staying relaxed, she’s not getting worked up,” the reality star continued. “She’s just focusing on one thing at a time and getting ready … before we know it, the wedding will be here.”

Big sister Jinger (Duggar) Vuolo also reminisced about her November wedding to husband Jeremy Vuolo.

“It really does seem like it was just yesterday that Jeremy and I were walking down the aisle and about to get married,” she said. “I just can’t believe it’s Joy’s time to kiss. I still remember her as the little girl that I would help out with things … it’s crazy that it’s her wedding day, but we’re so excited for her.”

As for Joy-Anna — was she nervous for the big day?

“I’m not really nervous yet,” she confessed. “I think everybody has been doing everything for me, so I just need to make sure that I read my vows off with clear words, but other than that it’s not a big deal.”

“It probably won’t hit me, until right before I walk down the aisle,” she told her big sisters.

She later admitted the whole thing was “so surreal.”

“Leading up, it was so surreal until I was walking down the aisle and then I was like, ‘Oh my goodness, it’s actually here.’ ” Joy-Anna said. “We are going to be traveling for our honeymoon for a while.”

Congratulations again to the sweet couple!

Photo Credit: Instagram / @evelynnsmama14