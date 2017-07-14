Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth Share Adorable Newlywed Update

After walking down the aisle last month, Joy-Anna Duggar and her husband of just a few days, Austin Forsyth are sharing with fans an update of their newlywed status, while thanking fans for their "prayers and encouragement."

On the Duggar family website, Joy-Anna shared a note saying, "Thank you to all for your prayers and encouragement! We are loving married life and having the opportunity to see these beautiful places together!"

She goes on to say the two of them will "cherish these memories for the rest of our lives!"

The two also shared a video, clearly smitten with one another and all smiles.

Last month, Joy-Anna became Mrs. Forsyth in front of a packed church full of family and close friends. The two went on to tell PEOPLE that they were "so happy and so excited."

The two got married just a few months after initially announcing their courtship on a special episode of Counting On: Jinger's Wedding this past November. The two were friends for nearly 15 years before dating, and took part in compatible activities like, road trips, hiking, hunting, and church ministries.

Joy-Anna revealed it was incredibly special to be able to grow up with someone like him who her family knows very well. She credits watching her sisters go through their own courtships as an example of how solid relationships should be.

"I was able to ask them just a lot of questions and wisdom about what they did and didn't do and then just making it special," she said. "Showing him how much I appreciate him, it's been amazing."